NCBA GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS STAFF VISITS IOWA TO SHARE D.C. PERSPECTIVE WITH CATTLE PRODUCERS

AMES – The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA), is excited to welcome the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) back to Iowa. Ethan Lane, NCBA senior vice president of government affairs, and Tanner Beymer, NCBA executive director of government affairs, will join ICA March 12 and 13, 2025, in western Iowa for a series of farm visits, industry partner tours, and two evening producer meetings.

ICA invites cattle producers and industry stakeholders to join in these informational meetings to hear from Lane and Beymer as they share their unique perspectives on the political landscape in Washington, D.C., and discuss the key policy priorities and red flags that have their attention at the national level. From past events, one of the most valuable components of these meetings has been the candid question-and-answer session. From the Farm Bill to animal disease preparedness and everything in between, attendees can ask questions and share their thoughts.

“We are fortunate that NCBA prioritizes visits and engaging with producers across the U.S.,” said Bryan Whaley, ICA CEO. “This is an opportune time for Iowa cattle producers to come out and learn about what is happening at the federal level, but more so, share their perspectives so that our NCBA team can go back and more effectively lobby for us based on firsthand interactions.”

The NCBA team in D.C. has been hard at work, especially a new administration takes office. They use real input from cattle producers across the U.S. to influence and drive their lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill. ICA wants to ensure that Iowa cattle producers’ voices are represented. We encourage cattle producers to join us for one of these producer meetings. They provide an opportunity for us to elevate our issues and create a stronger narrative for NBCA to use in their efforts.

“As a grassroots organization, NCBA is proud to take its marching orders from real cattle producers including members of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association,” said NCBA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “Washington, D.C. is especially busy under the Trump administration, and we look forward to sharing an update on everything happening in our nation’s capital from the new leaders joining President Trump’s cabinet to NCBA’s push for tax relief. I hope you join us for these meetings, and we look forward to hearing from producers on the ground.”

Producer meeting details: Wednesday, March 12 at the Landsmeer Golf Club (902 7th St. NE, Orange City, IA) and Thursday, March 13 at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds (408 W State St, Guthrie Center, IA). Both events will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social, dinner at 6:00 p.m. Free for ICA members, $20 meal cost for non-members. While an RSVP is not required, it is appreciated. Please RSVP to ICA at 515-296-2266.