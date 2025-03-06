Clarke Elementary to hold safety drill

An increase in law enforcement and emergency vehicles at Clarke Elementary School early next week should not be cause for alarm, school officials say.

On March 3, Clarke Elementary principal Dr. Kevin Schlomer and associate principal Cory Wenthe sent a letter to Clarke families about an upcoming lockdown drill to take place the afternoon of April 8.

In preparation for the drill, the school will meet with public safety partners at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11. Those partners include the Osceola Police Department, Clarke County Emergency Management, Osceola Volunteer Fire Department and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. As such, citizens should expect to see multiple peace officer and emergency response vehicles at the elementary building, 231 South Kossuth Street.

Clarke Schools regularly practices drills for emergency situations at their schools, as part of ongoing safety efforts. The drills prepare both staff and students for any unforeseen emergencies.

“While our hope is that the need for such a response never arises, the lockdown drill is an important safety measure. It equips our students and staff with the necessary knowledge and actions to take in the unlikely event of an armed intruder,” the letter read.

Students will be prepared in advance with their teachers and staff to minimize any anxiety around the drill, and to make sure everyone knows what actions to take.