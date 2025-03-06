All-In on a Grand Night – Business and Community Leaders Gather to Celebrate

On Friday, February 28, Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS) and Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) hosted their Annual Celebration, an evening dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals, businesses, and organizations that shape our vibrant community. With the 25th anniversary of Lakeside Casino’s presence in Osceola as the backdrop, the occasion was a perfect blend of fun and recognition, celebrating the hard work and achievements of OCMS and CCDC members while looking ahead to future growth and development.

The night was filled with heartfelt moments as community members and businesses gathered to celebrate the spirit of unity, generosity, and commitment that defines Osceola and Clarke County.

“This is a great night to recognize the value of our partnerships,” said CCDC Executive Director Andrew B. Clark. “It truly reflects the spirit of our shared organizations—partnership and collaboration.”

The event brought together neighbors, friends, and local leaders to reflect on the community’s achievements in 2024 and look forward to an even brighter future.

Honoring Excellence in Business and Community

Kicking off the evening, the Clarke County Development Corporation announced the 2024 recipient of the CCDC Directors Award—Altec Osceola Body Plant. This annual award is presented to a business demonstrating an unwavering commitment to serving the community and fostering workforce development.

Throughout 2024, Altec expanded its Osceola operations by hiring more than 100 new employees. When another business vacated a facility on Furnas Road, Altec stepped in, absorbing more than 30 employees from the Salford team, acquiring the facility, and consolidating over five acres of Altec business operations under one roof.

As part of the Directors Award, the winner selects a local nonprofit to receive a $1,500 donation. This year, Altec chose the iJAG Program at Clarke Community Schools as the recipient.

Altec donated $1,500 to the iJAG Program at Clarke Community Schools after receiving the CCDC Director’s Award. (Contributed photo)

“The donation—coming from Altec—recognizes the relationship between the iJAG program and the future workforce of our community,” Clark stated. “The skills these students develop provide a significant advantage in their future employment opportunities with local and regional businesses.”

As part of the OCMS presentation, the Lyric Theater was named Business of the Year. A cherished cornerstone of the community, the Lyric Theater has provided affordable family entertainment for decades, greeting each guest with a welcoming smile and exceptional service.

Lyric Theater was named the OCMS Business of the Year for 2024. (Contributed photo)

“The Lyric Theater creates an invaluable environment where families can come together, making it one of Osceola’s greatest assets,” said OCMS Board President Paula McClaflin. “Their dedication and service to our community make them more than deserving of this prestigious award.”

A highlight of the evening was the Community Service Award, presented jointly by OCMS and the Osceola Rotary Club. This year’s award honored longtime community leader and mentor George Norris.

George Norris was honored with the 2024 OCMS Community Service Award. (Contributed photo)

Through nomination letters and votes, George stood out as one of the most dedicated and generous members of the community.

“…a man whose decades of dedication have positively impacted generations of families in Osceola. Known for his kind spirit, ready laugh, and helping hand, George is the go-to person for so many in our community. His selfless service and unwavering commitment perfectly embody what this award represents,” said Rotary representative Teresa Woods, reading from a nomination letter. “George’s positive impact continues to inspire those around him, making him a truly deserving honoree.”

Celebrating 25 Years of Lakeside Casino

To mark Lakeside Casino’s 25th anniversary, attendees enjoyed a thrilling Casino Night, bringing excitement and entertainment to the evening while raising funds to support future community initiatives.

“We are so grateful to celebrate these incredible honorees and the lasting impact they’ve made in Osceola,” said OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels. “The Annual Celebration is a testament to the strength and dedication of our community, and we look forward to building on our shared successes in the years ahead.”

For questions about the CCDC/OCMS Annual Dinner, the awards presented, or ways to get involved, please contact Clarke County Development Corporation or Osceola Chamber Main Street at 115 E Washington St, Osceola, IA 50213, or call 641-342-2944.