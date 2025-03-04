Blizzard Warning, March 4-5, 2025

BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY

Blizzard Warning issued March 4 at 11:51AM CST until March 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Des Moines IA

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH INTENSE WINDS AND SNOW...

A strong early spring system is set to affect Iowa later today through tonight into Wednesday. Rain will quickly change to snow from northwest Iowa to southeast Iowa overnight as winds intensify from the northwest and become strong with gusts near or above 60 mph.

The combination of these winds with falling snow will cause significant visibility reductions with a period of blizzard conditions expected. Blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions, particularly in open, rural areas, will make travel dangerous at times tonight into at least a part of Wednesday morning. Even as the falling snow ends, blowing snow and visibility restrictions may persist.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve later Wednesday as the winds slowly decrease.

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as around 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the Wednesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

School closures

Clarke and Murray Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 5 due to the impending weather. No evening activities for either school. Murray will have make-up days for closure on March 31 and April 14.