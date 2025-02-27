Knights of Columbus donate to Special Olympics

In a long-standing tradition, the St. Bernards Council 8702 of the Knights of Columbus presented a check last Friday to the Clarke County division of the Special Olympics Iowa in the amount of $1,534.50. Accepting the donation on behalf of the local was Michael Peterson, coach for local athletes who participate in the Special Olympics Iowa.

“This money was collected from the annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, often referred to as the Tootsie Roll Drive,” said Grand Knight John Kooiker.

Free-will donations are collected by the Knights as they hand out Tootsie Rolls. The candies are shrouded in special wrappers to bring attention to their cause. One weekend each fall, usually early September, the local Knights volunteer their time to take these donations. This past fall, there were different locations around Osceola where donations could also be made including Hy-Vee, Fareway and Casey’s North. Donation spots were also available during Clarke Community Schools’ Homecoming game.

Through the generosity of the public, the Knights have been able to support Special Olympic Iowa athletes for the past forty years. Of the money raised, 10% goes to the State Council for direct support of the Special Olympics Iowa, and the remaining 90% stays local. Since the local council has been participating in the Tootsie Roll Drive, they’ve been able to donate over $20,000 to the Clarke County Special Olympics Iowa and Mosaic.

Peterson has been coaching Special Olympics athletes for about 30 years, and as coach accompanies those athletes who qualify for state meets. With donations made to the Special Olympics Iowa from the Knights of Columbus, Peterson uses those monies to cover fees incurred by attending for competitions.

“The donation will be used to support the athletes with transportation, meals and lodging in attending regionals and statewide competitions,” Peterson said. Donations have also been used to purchase t-shirts and uniforms for the athletes.

For the athletes, many say that their favorite part of the Summer Games is the opening ceremony, when the Knights of Columbus take part in the Parade of Athletes. The Knights don their full regalia and line up as the athletes enter the stadium. They provide support, give and act as volunteers to help run the event.

The St. Bernard Knights would like to thank the Clarke community for their assistance in this annual effort. By being able to help Clarke citizens participate in the Special Olympics Iowa, it makes the Knights’ campaign a worthy cause for volunteers, the community and the athletes.

Donations

Those interested in making donations to Clarke County Special Olympics Iowa may send donations to: Special Olympics Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Rd, Grimes, Iowa 50111, marking the donation as designation for Clarke County. Donations can also be made to Peterson, who will submit the check to Special Olympics Iowa. Peterson can be reached at 515-664-7419.

Kathy Kooiker contributed to this article.