Women Can Strengthen Farm Success through Annie’s Project Courses

AMES – The Women in Ag Program at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering educational courses across the state this winter.

Annie’s Project is a national program that empowers women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources. The ISU Extension and Outreach farm management team has also developed many new “Annie’s Inspired” courses based on requests from past participants. New this year, is the Women Managing Specialty Crops course.

More than 3,700 women have participated in Annie’s Project and Annie’s Inspired courses since 2024. The local courses are taught in comfortable small group settings where women can learn from each other and local agricultural professionals.

“After going through Annie’s Project, I’ve learned there is so much more out there that we can be doing to help our farm business and get it ready for the next generation,” shared a 2024 program participant.

The courses focus on key decision-making tasks. Participants access research-based information and take important actions to improve farm profitability, enhance conservation and build community.

“I took Annie’s Project for the third time because with the constant changes in agriculture and tight margins, I need all the helpful resources available to me,” shared a 2022 program participant.

Clarke, Lucas, Wayne and Decatur County Extension and Outreach, have partnered to offer southern Iowa women, Annie’s Project at the Humeston Sale Barn Café, Beginning, Thursday March 27, 2025, and continuing April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, and May 1 at 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Meal at 5:30 p.m.). Location: Humeston Sale Barn Café, 1026 N. Front Street, Humeston, Iowa.

For more information: contact Carolyn at the Clarke County Extension office at white2@iastate.edu or call 641-342-3316.

Register by March 20, 2025, Cost: $100 Registration Link: https://go.iastate.edu/6RO0N6

Cost for the courses includes meals and course materials. Through the support of Farm Credit Services of America, registration scholarships are available by writing to Madeline Schultz at schultz@iastate.edu.