Vacant seat goes to special election

At the Feb. 4 meeting of the Osceola City Council, Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley and Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler updated council on the status of council Ward One seat. The seat has been vacant since Dec. 3, when council formally accepted the resignation of councilman Dan Hooper; a change in residence required Hooper to step down from his seat. At that time, the council approved filling the vacancy by appointment, the route which has traditionally been taken in the past. The other option was to fill the seat by special election.

On Jan. 7, Kedley reported at the council meeting that he had not had anyone reach out to him expressing interest in serving on the council. With the last date to appoint a person to the seat Feb. 1, interested persons were encouraged to step forward. One citizen did later step forward with interest in the seat, however, adequate notice was not posted about the council’s intent to fill by appointment.

“When we accepted councilman Hooper’s resignation…we intended to fill the vacancy by appointment,” said Wheeler, adding that a notice needed to be published in the paper before a special meeting to make an appointment no more than four to 20 days before. “The problem is, we didn’t post notice because at the time we didn’t know that it was necessary to post notice that an appointment [would occur] at a special meeting.”

Wheeler reached out to the Secretary of State’s office for clarification on the posting and to ask if an extension could be granted. He was told yes that notice had to be posted, and the city would not be granted an extension. The city then must fill the seat by way of a special election.

“It’s interesting we ran into this, because by way of appointment we’ve made before, [we’ve] had people come forward right away…it’s now in the people of Osceola’s hands to have a [special election],” said Kedley.

The timeline for the special election was left to the discretion of the auditor’s office for the earliest practical date, which will be April 15. Nominations are due by petition to the Clarke County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 21, with the withdrawal date set for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 24. Nomination forms are currently available at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office, which is where they will also be filed. 25 signatures are required for one’s name to be placed on the ballot.

“What if no one runs?” inquired councilman-at-large Dr. George Fotiadis.

“You would consider a write-in vote, I suppose,” replied Wheeler.

The term for Ward One expires Dec. 31, 2027. Whomever is elected will serve the balance of the term. Only those residents who reside within Ward One may seek nomination and vote in this special election. Ward One encompasses most of the area north of Clay Street, west of South Ridge Road and North Delaware Street to Arbor Valley. A map of Osceola’s city wards is available on the city’s website. The cost of the special election will be paid for by the city.

Other council news

Council approved the adoption of the Future Osceola Comprehensive Plan 2025-2045.

A public hearing was scheduled for the sale of two pieces of city-owned property - 131 E. Cass St. and a vacant lot located in the 100-block of N. Main St. The city is currently entertaining offers on the properties, requiring a public hearing to be held. The hearings will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the regular city council meeting. After the hearing, the council may consider offers made on the properties. Comments may be submitted to City Hall prior to the meeting as well.

Minutes from the Feb. 4 Osceola City Council meeting are available on the city’s website, and in the legal section of this newspaper.