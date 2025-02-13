LifeServe Blood Center responds to critical need, supports blood center impacted by cybersecurity breach

Johnston - In response to the devastating cybersecurity attack on New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe) who has neighboring community-based blood centers in Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin, LifeServe Blood Center is providing urgent assistance. These blood centers have faced significant challenges in collecting blood after a ransomware attack severely disrupted their operations. This attack comes at a time when the nation’s blood supply is already critically low due to extreme weather, natural disasters, and other ongoing crises.

In a show of solidarity and commitment to saving lives, LifeServe Blood Center has sent nearly 100 units of blood products to the Nebraska area, ensuring that hospitals and patients continue to receive lifesaving care.

“In times of national crisis, it’s our responsibility to help our fellow blood centers, especially when their ability to collect blood is negatively impacted,” said Danielle West, Regional Vice President of LifeServe Blood Center. “Our priority is to save lives locally, but we recognize that the need extends beyond our immediate community. We’re calling on our donors to come forward and replenish the blood products we’ve sent to NYBCe, so we can continue to support both local and national needs.”

With blood inventory already at a critical level, LifeServe urgently needs local donors to help restore the supply. Each donation can save up to three lives, making every contribution invaluable. To make an appointment please visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that hospitals in both our community and beyond have the blood they need to save lives.