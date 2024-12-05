LifeServe Blood Center hosts drives in Clarke County

Johnston - The holiday season is sweeter when you save lives with LifeServe Blood Center. This winter, while you’re baking cookies, building snowmen, and staying cozy, don’t forget the gift that truly matters—saving lives. From December 2 to January 4, every blood donation you make could also mean winning one of the amazing gifts from Betty’s Nice List!

3 easy steps to enter:

1. Donate Blood: Schedule a donation appointment between December 2 and January 4.

2. Snap a Pic: Capture the moment during your donation.

3. Upload & Enter: Submit your picture to our entry form and pick your favorite item from Betty’s list!

Choose from:

More Sugar than Spice: Stand Mixer



Bright & Shiny New Year: Steam Cleaner



Betty’s Favorite Helper: Drill & Socket Set



Endless Cups of Joy: Espresso Machine



Never be Solo Again: Tabletop Solo Fire Pit

- Osceola Community, 12/05/2024, 01:30 pm – 06:00 pm at 1694 IA-152 Osceola in Clarke County.

- Murray Church of Christ, 12/06/2024, 12:00 pm – 05:00 pm at 430 3rd St. Murray in Clarke County.

- Altec Osceola Body Plant, 12/17/2024, 11:00 am – 03:30 pm at 1001 Furnas Drive Osceola in Clarke County.

To schedule an appointment, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeserve.info/schedule. Your one donation can impact up to three lives.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.

