Hooper resigns from council

At the Nov. 19 meeting of the Osceola City Council, mayor Thomas Kedley announced that councilman Dan Hooper would be stepping down from his position as councilman for Ward One. Hooper is moving out of Ward One, and his last day as councilman was the end of day Nov.19. The council will formally accept his resignation at their Dec. 3 meeting.

The mayor, staff and council members thanked Hooper for his service to the city.

“I’ve always called you the moral compass and truth of the council,” said Kedley. “You say what your heart believes and you say what is necessary.”

“I want to express my appreciation, councilman Hooper, to your 11 years of service. We’ve had great conversations…you’ve asked great questions, you’ve contributed in a very productive and valuable manner,” said Osceola city administrator Ty Wheeler.

“Thanks…for the fun we’ve had for 11 years, and Dan’s always been

someone [who] had at least an idea. And it was good to hear those ideas,” said Osceola police chief Marty Duffus.

“I’ve been sitting next to Dan for a couple years, and I’ve found you to be a man of integrity and I’ve enjoyed your blunt assessment of issues, and the relating commentary that goes along with it,” said councilman Tom Bahls.

“I am grateful to have gotten to know you…keep doing great things out there,” said councilwoman Sonya Hicks.

“Thank you Dan for everything you’ve done throughout your years of service…you do express your opinion, and that is something to admire,” said councilman Jose Vargas.

Hooper spoke briefly of his time on council and departure.

“This is gonna be a little hard and a little easy at the end,” he started. “My departure from the city council is going to be an easy one. I’ve enjoyed all my 11 years of sitting on the council and making decisions and helping other people change their mind and way of thinking…most of all, I would like to thank my wife for being with me, behind me and beside me every two weeks venture to the council meetings…It was my decision and it’s been my decision for three times to run for council. And she’s been behind me 100% and more. I would like to thank the council, administration, the mayor and everyone that’s involved in city government, thank them for their willingness to accept me as I am.

“I won’t miss this job,” he said to laughter, “but I enjoyed it, I don’t regret doing it.”

The council will discuss how to fill Hooper’s vacancy at their Dec. 3 meeting, either by appointment or holding a special election.

Hooper was elected to his first term in 2013 as councilman for Ward Two, and then elected to Ward One when the city was redistricted in 2023. His current term ends Dec. 31, 2027.