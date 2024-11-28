Community and Passion Prevail at CCDC’s 2024 Nonprofit Forum

Each year, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) hosts its Community Nonprofit Forum, bringing together local nonprofit organizations to network, share their successes, and present plans for the coming year. The event shines a spotlight on the essential work these groups perform while fostering connections to build a stronger, more united community.

As the need for community volunteerism reaches an all-time high nationwide, this year’s forum focused on mobilizing passionate individuals to support and serve local causes. Attendees included representatives from a diverse range of organizations, including faith-based groups, food and clothing pantries, health and emergency service providers, mental health and counseling services, and organizations dedicated to promoting arts and culture.

“With more than 25 organizations presenting their missions, visions, and goals for 2025, it became clear how many meaningful opportunities exist for service-minded individuals to make an impact,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director.

This year marked the third year of the CCDC’s $5,000 event donation, awarded to one participating organization. The 2024 recipient, the Clarke Schools Food Pantry, has provided families with weekly food and essential items since 2017 from its location at Clarke Community Schools’ Administrative Offices.

“This is a tremendous blessing,” said Becca Kedley, Communication and Community Relations Director for Clarke Community Schools. “With recent challenges in food supply, the CCDC’s donation will help us stock shelves and fill grocery bags for families during the holiday season.”

In addition to networking and recognition, the forum offered attendees insights into community grant opportunities and funding resources. Representatives from CCDC, CCOPS, and DEKKO Foundation discussed grant paths often underutilized by nonprofits.

“Sustaining these nonprofit organizations and supporting our community is a top priority for the Development Corporation,” Clark added. “The more we work together to provide resources and support, the stronger Clarke County will become.”

A full event program and listing of participating organizations from the 2024 CCDC Community Nonprofit Forum is available by going to https://clarkecountylife.com/community-and-passion-prevail-at-ccdcs-2024-nonprofit-forum and clicking the handbook image within the article. This document includes dozens of groups seeking support and volunteers to continue their vital work in the community.