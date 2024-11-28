Auxiliary offering scholarships

Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary is proud to offer academic scholarships to individuals in Clarke County who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field. For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Auxiliary will be offering four scholarships, each valued at $1,500. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a college or university for the 2025-2026 academic year and must be pursuing coursework that directly supports a career in healthcare.

Don’t miss this chance to receive financial support as you work towards a rewarding career in healthcare.

Completed applications must be submitted by April 12, 2025.

To learn more, or to download an application, please visit: clarkehosp.org/foundation/cch-auxiliary-scholarships