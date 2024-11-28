November 28, 2024

Auxiliary offering scholarships

By Clarke County Hospital

Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary is proud to offer academic scholarships to individuals in Clarke County who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field. For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Auxiliary will be offering four scholarships, each valued at $1,500. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a college or university for the 2025-2026 academic year and must be pursuing coursework that directly supports a career in healthcare.

Don’t miss this chance to receive financial support as you work towards a rewarding career in healthcare.

Completed applications must be submitted by April 12, 2025.

To learn more, or to download an application, please visit: clarkehosp.org/foundation/cch-auxiliary-scholarships