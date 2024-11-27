Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life to feature the Boor Family Farm in Osceola

Johnston — The Boor family of Osceola will be featured in an upcoming episode of Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life, a magazine-style series uncovering the diverse tapestry of Iowa’s people, cultures and stories. The episode will premiere Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

In this episode of Iowa Life, viewers will meet the Boor family who took a chance in the way they raise hogs, becoming the only farm in their county to raise hogs outdoors. The episode will also feature native prairie bison, Dubuque’s Vintage Torque Fest and Grant Wood’s home and studio in Cedar Rapids.

Hosted by Charity Nebbe, Iowa Life explores the exceptional lives of the individuals who call Iowa home. Through compelling interviews, scenic visuals and authentic storytelling, the series shines a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa the fascinating place it is.

Fans can go behind the scenes, connect with fellow Iowans and learn more by following Iowa Life on Facebook.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS app, Local Now, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS app, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.

Learn more at iowapbs.org.