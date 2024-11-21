Toys for Christmas now accepting donations

The annual Toys for Christmas drive is underway, with donations being accepted now through Dec. 13.

Origin

The Toys for Christmas program began in 1969, when Larry Van Werden presented the idea for such a program to the Osceola Chamber board. Van Werden had seen such programs in Nebraska, and wanted to see something similar done in Osceola.

At the time, the Chamber agreed to donate $300 to help start the program, with the caveat that the ladies at SCICAP, South Central Iowa Community Action Program, would run it. Today, the program is run by the Toys for Christmas organization, which has been able to continue due the ongoing support of the community and local organizations.

Donations

For those who would like to donate to the program, new clothes and new toys, wrapping paper and scotch tape are welcome; any cash donations are used to purchase gifts for families. One may also adopt a family to purchase items for if they wish.

At last year’s Clarke County Development Corporation Community Non-profit Forum, Toys for Christmas was drawn from a pool of participants to receive a $5,000 donation. The donation was a welcome surprise, and used to provide more gifts to children. The organization provided gifts to over 160 families, and over 400 children last year.

Donation boxes will be available from now through mid-December, and have several locations this year:

• Clark’s New and Used Furniture, 121 W. Washington St.

• Shear Loyalty, 208 S. Fillmore St.

• Keller’s, 122 1/2 W. Jefferson St.

• Clarke County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St.

• Solutions!, 1020 Jeffreys Dr.

• Timber Ridge Country Market, 117 W. Washington St.

• Playa Margaritas, 707 W. McLane St.

• Osceola Community Center, 116 S. Fillmore, outside the door during the day

• Family Dollar, 614 W. McLane St.

• Iowa Land & Realty, 231 ½ S. Main St.

• Ellensohn Chiropractic, 615 W. McLane St.

• Muellers, 1715 Tieken Rd.

• Altec, 1001 Furnas Dr.

• Clarke County Hospital lobby, 800 S. Fillmore St.

• HyVee, 510 W. McLane St.

• Stephenson Insurance Group, 605 W. McLane St.

A round-up will also be taking place at Fareway over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Service area

Toys for Christmas serves families who live in Clarke County, or who have children who go to school at either Clarke or Murray. To be eligible, families must qualify for free or reduced lunches at school.

Gifts will be distributed to families Dec. 18 and 19 at the Osceola Senior Center. Names of donors will be listed in upcoming editions of the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune.

Toys for Christmas is a 501c3.