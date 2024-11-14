We all have memories, we all have stories

That is what United States Marine Corp veteran Shane Simpson said Monday at the Clarke High School’s Veterans Day assembly.

The assembly was hosted by the Clarke High School Student Council, and opened with a brief history of Veterans Day; a music video of the song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Lee Greenwood, Home Free and The Singing Sergeants followed.

The Osceola American Legion Davis Pence Post 69 posted the colors, and the Clarke Chamber Choir performed the National Anthem. Guest speaker Simpson, then took the stage.

“Good morning, Clarke High School,” Simpson greeted the assembled.

With a scattering of replies, he remarked,

“I tell ya what, if you were in boot camp right now, that would be a lot louder. Good morning,” said Simpson to a more loud response.

Simpson shared that he served most of his time in U.S. Marine Corps Security Force Company in London, England, and was deployed several times in special operations. Stating that while every veteran has memories and stories of their time spent, everyone remembers the first 10 seconds when they step off the bus at boot camp. He described it as an “instant change,” in both scenery and life.

Simpson asked the students if they were tired of hearing their parents tell them what they should and shouldn’t do. He said that his father tried to talk him into college instead of the military, but it wasn’t until the first time he was in harm’s way that he thought he maybe should have listened.

Coming from a military family, including his late father who was a Vietnam War veteran, Simpson said Veterans Day is one that he and all veterans hold dear.

“Whether you realize it or not, today and in this country we stand in the presence of living history,” said Simpson.

He said that today, in America, there are veterans whose service spreads across decades, from World War II veterans to the ones of more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each generation has faced its own challenges, fought their own battles and made their own sacrifices in response to the call for freedom.

“Our World War II veterans, they answered the call when darkness literally threatened to engulf the entire world…they truly are the greatest generation, and we are blessed to still have them among us,” Simpson said.

Of Korean War veterans, he said,

“...you fought what is often referred to as a forgotten war. But if you’re a Korean War veteran, I tell you, it’s not forgotten. You’re not forgotten.”

For Vietnam War veterans whose nation failed to welcome them home and recognize their service,

“Today, to the Vietnam veterans, let me proudly and humbly say, thank you and welcome home.”

To the veterans of the Gulf War, Simpson commended the veterans on their professionalism with the liberation of Kuwait and defending allies in the Middle East.

For the veterans of more recent conflicts, Simpson noted their courage and determination, in the wake of unconventional warfare.

“All of those conflicts, all of those generations are distinctly different, distinctly unique. But what binds all of us together, across the years, across our conflicts is a shared commitment to duty, honor and country,” Simpson said.

Simpson asked that people remember that a veteran’s service didn’t end when they took off their uniform, and that it’s still in their bodies and hearts that they are still ready to defend the nation. He said that as veterans are honored on Veterans Day, there is still work that needs to be done for both visible and invisible tolls of service.

“The freedoms we enjoy, the security we cherish, the opportunities are the fruits of your labor and your sacrifice. Freedom is not free. We hear it so much...I ask you to truly consider its meaning,” said Simpson.

He also asked that everyone commit to support our veterans, whether by volunteering, or simply listening to their stories.

“Let’s literally make every day a Veterans Day, by waking up to the ideals for which they served and for which they fought. Fill the nation worthy of their sacrifice, unity, freedom, justice for all,” Simpson ended.

The Chamber choir sang the Armed Forces Medley, and three trumpeters preformed Taps. Shane Stephens then read a roll call of Clarke veterans before the assembly closed out.

In the afternoon, the Clarke Elementary Student Council hosted a Veterans Day assembly. The guest speaker was United States Army veteran Byron Jimmerson.

Three fifth-grade students were awarded first, second and third place in the American Legion’s essay contest, “What the American Flag Means to Me.” Bianca Guerrero-Escareno place first, Jase Manternach second and Bella Avalos third. Bianca’s essay will advance to the state competition.

Clarke’s roll call of veterans

Air Force

Eric Barr

Ed Buesch

Chuck Gorsline*

Dave Gorsline*

Alvin Havard*

John Heilman

Les Van Hesswyk

Darrell Lingle*

David May

Gavin May

Mitchell Mayhew

Miles Murphy

Peggy McDole

Robert Merchant*

Stan Stickler*

Gary Wambold

Army

Dick Beeman*

Steven Blackwood

Richard Bucklin

Dave Carson

Jim Cartwright*

Gregg Cummings

Elmer DeLeon

Gerald DeWitt*

Boman Ellix

Scott Ellis

Darek Foland

Darell Foland

John Fotiadis

Adrian Fuller*

Carl Fullerton*

Conway Havard

Niles Havard

Tory Havard

Joseph Havard*

Dale Helgevold

Lars Hem

Selena Humphrey

Lanny Jones

Byron Jimmerson

Sandra Kelderman

Clair Kentner

Ricky Leonard

Gerald Luce

Robert Mayhew

Dick McWilliams

Scott McWilliams*

Ron Pendegraft

Adam Readout

Bruce Reece

Lanny Robbins

Kenny Rotgers

Stan Samuelson*

Justin Schiltz

Laura Schiltz

Ron Schlichte

David Scott

David Severns

Michael Cody Smith

Fay Stephens

Jennifer Thomas

Richard Thomas

Roland Updike

Vernon Vold

Robert Walker

Robert Wambold*

Beth Lingle

Shane Stephens

Gary Stephens

Fred Diehl*

Marines

Gabe Crawford

Dennis Doran

Mitchell Mayhew

John McCoy

Steven McWilliams

Steve Niebur

Earnest Pettit

Sean Quinlan

Danny Reetz

Paul Sanders*

Bryant Schiltz

Shane Simpson

Seth Tyler

Randy Wishon

David Zufall

Navy

Joshua Brown

Richard Bucklin

Gerald Clark*

Rob Clark

Zach Clark

Jason Cook

Sandy Eddy

Kaleb Fletcher

Glenn Heckman

Bob Hettinger

Dan Hooper

Robert Horton

Raymond McKnight

Michael Mayhew

Charles Martin

Joe Reynolds*

Ryan Sells

John Sharp

Bill Short*

Lester Smith

Audrey Thomas

David VanDyke

Chris Wilkins

*denotes deceased. To help keep the roll call up to date, email deanndra.blackford@clarkescd.org with updates or changes.