Follow the yellow brick road…

We’re off to see the wizard at the Clarke High School Auditorium, where the Osceola Children’s Theatre will take the stage at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, for a performance of “The Wizard of Oz.” This is the Osceola Children’s Theatre’s 38th year of presenting plays and musicals that star Clarke County children.

Directed by Kathy Kooiker, the musical stars 28 local children in the well-known roles of Dorothy Gale, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Toto, good and evil witches, Munchkins and the man behind the curtain himself - the Wizard. The show will feature favorite songs “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “If I Only Had a Brain.”

The young actors have been preparing for their fall show all semester, and range in ages from five to twelve.

“It is always such a joy to work with these children, giving them confidence and developing their skills not only in performing but in teamwork, responsibility, reading, comprehension, mentoring and cooperation, and the ability to see that hard work and determination reap great rewards,” said Kooiker.

While Kooiker works with the kids to develop those skills through classes and rehearsals, it is the families who help the young actors at home with memorization and costuming, making the whole process a family affair.

“Our audiences always thoroughly enjoy seeing what these children can do, and laughter and smiles fill the auditorium each time. The children get so excited about performing for our Osceola community, and it is a win for everyone involved.

“We hope every parent and grandparent will give their little ones the opportunity to share in this fun event and bring them to see live theatre for children by children right in our own community,” said Kooiker.

As always, parents, grandparents, neighbors and kids of all ages are invited to come enjoy this performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both nights, and tickets are available on a first come, first seated basis. The show has a run time of 60 to 75 minutes, and includes an intermission.