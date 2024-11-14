Clarke County hit with food-insecurity

Recent studies show that Clarke County ranks number five in Iowa for food insecurity. According to data released by Feeding America in 2022 (the most recent data), 1,310 residents in Clarke County face food insecurity, accounting for approximately 13.5% of the population.

The USDA defines food insecurity as “...when people don’t have enough to eat and don’t know where their next meal will come from.” Food insecurity can be caused by a variety of factors, such as high costs of living, unemployment, low-paying jobs, discrimination, racism and expensive housing. Effects of food insecurity can have impacts on physical and mental health, overall well-being and cause difficulties at work or school.

In 2023, 18 million Americans were at some point food-insecure. According to the Food Bank of Iowa, the state has 344,550 people, 10.8%, who are food-insecure; that number includes over 110,000 children. The last time Iowa had that high of a food insecurity rate was in 2017, when it was 10.9%.

“While the latest study is based on 2022 data, it validates what we have been seeing and feeling here in Iowa,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book in a statement. “We lift every pound of food out the door. We literally feel the weight of this growing need, as Food Bank of Iowa is distributing 30% more food to our partners year over year.”

Iowa’s meal gap is more than 64.7 million meals, with monies required to fill the state’s needs over $245.9 million. In 2023, Food Bank of Iowa distributed 22.5 million pounds of food across 55 counties*, and expects to exceed those numbers by the end of 2024.

The average cost of a meal in Clarke County is $4.17, with an annual food budget shortfall of $1,026,000. Estimates for program eligibility for those who are food insecure have 30% above SNAP thresholds, and 70% below the threshold, which is 160% of the poverty level. Other counties that are most food-insecure in Iowa are: Appanoose County, 14.9%; Wapello County, 14.2%; Crawford County, 14.1%; Lucas County 13.6% and Des Moines County, 13.4%.

Local efforts

There are several local initiatives in Clarke County that seek to provide food to those in need:

Murray Church of Christ Food Pantry

430 3rd St., Murray

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Osceola Full Gospel Church Food Pantry

700 Colorado St.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays

SCICAP, outreach building

114 S. Fillmore St., Ste 2

Clarke County General Relief

100 S. Fillmore St.

See Stephanie Rhoads

Clarke Community Schools Food Pantry

801 One Tribe Dr.

4-5 p.m.

Tuesdays

Check with the pantries for most changes in dates or times as the holidays approach.

Throughout the year, several different county groups and organizations hold drives to donate to the different pantries. Currently, Clarke County Hospital and local 4-H groups are teaming up to host a community-wide food drive that will benefit the Clarke Schools Food Pantry and others. The community is invited to help make the upcoming holiday season less stressful for local families in need.

Collection boxes will be placed around town at: Hy-vee, Fareway,Altec and Osceola Chamber Main Street, along with a box inside the main entrance of the hospital. Look for more boxes to appear at other locations.

The food drive aims to collect a variety of non-perishable food items.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, donations of food and essentials are especially important in helping families manage during a challenging time of year. Community members are encouraged to donate the most requested items from local pantries, including rice, canned corn, canned fruit, corn flour, canned chicken, boxed meals, cereal, snacks, baby diapers, and wipes. These items will go a long way in supporting families, ensuring they have nutritious meals and essentials for the season,” said Shannon Harris, Clarke County Hospital Communications Manager.

The drive is going on now through Dec. 6.