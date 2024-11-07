Recent Rainfall Welcomed at the City of Osceola’s/Clarke County Water Source West Lake

After almost 4 years of drought across the state of Iowa, water levels in West Lake saw a reprieve in April and May with some welcomed rainfall. Osceola Water Works eased water restrictions on June 6, 2024. But then in late July, water levels in West Lake began trending downward as the state of Iowa again started experiencing below average rainfall. By September 13, 2024, much of the state was back in some form of drought.

On August 14, 2024, Osceola Water Works partnered with Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) and completed some system improvements that allow SIRWA to serve some of the Clarke County service area from the 3-Mile Lake source in time of need.

“With the daily water withdrawal out of West Lake exceeding the safe capacity of 800- to 900-thousand gallons per day, it was critical for SIRWA and Osceola Water Works to implement these system improvements,” said Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent.

Osceola Water Works monitors West Lake water levels closely by taking weekly elevation readings. Due to the water pool in West Lake decreasing, on October 14th, Osceola Water Works requested SIRWA pull its West Clarke service area off of the West Lake source. As drought conditions continued, and water levels continued to decrease, SIRWA also transitioned its East Clarke system off of the West Lake source on October 29, 2024.

“As weekly measurements were taken and dry conditions endured, it became apparent we needed to request that SIRWA use the new system updates that were installed in August to provide reprieve to the West Lake source,” said Patterson.

With SIRWA providing water from the 3-Mile source, as well as the recent rainfall and cooler fall days, the withdrawal rate out of West Lake will be closer to the safe withdrawal rate of around 800- to 900-thousand gallons per day.

“We know West Lake can safely supply about 800- to 900-thousand gallons of water per day, and until we are able to secure an additional water supply reservoir, we are going to continue partnering with SIRWA to pull water for Clarke County from the 3-Mile source as needed,” said Patterson.

As part of the Intermediate-Term Water Plan, the Osceola Water Board and engineers from V&K continue researching other opportunities where systems can be augmented to support users beyond the limits of West Lake’s 800- to 900-thousand gallons per day availability and provide better flexibility in emergency situations.

“The bottom line is Osceola is growing, SIRWA’s service area in Clarke County is growing, and we have an identified need for an additional supply of raw water in this area to serve the growing water requirements of our customers,” said Water Works Superintendent Brandon Patterson.

“We will continue to serve the SIRWA Clarke County service area from the 3-Mile source as needed to assist Osceola Water Works in managing water levels in West Lake, but in the future, the capacity in the 3–Mile source will be needed to supply growth in other SIRWA service areas,” said SIRWA co-manager, Brenda Standley. “SIRWA has a need for additional water to serve the Clarke County service area, and partnering with Osceola Water Works and the Clarke County Reservoir Commission on a new water reservoir to meet that need remains the best long-term solution.”

As of Monday November 4, 2024 the water elevation in West Lake was at 1069.7 feet, which is approximately three feet below the spillway overflow.

If you have questions or comments about your water service, please contact Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent, 208 West Jefferson Street, PO Box 515, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-1435 or email: osceolawater2@windstream.net.