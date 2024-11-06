Unofficial Clarke County election results for 2024 general election

The following are the unofficial general election results from Tuesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of precincts reporting. Of 6,247 registered voters in Clarke County, 4,548 cast their votes, for a 72.80% voter turnout.

In the race for State Senator for District 12, incumbent Amy Sinclair-R received 3,044 votes to Nicole Loew-D’s 1,293; there were six write-ins.

The seat for State Representative District 24 vacated by Joel Fry-R had 1,982 votes for Sam Wengryn-R and 1,636 for Sonya Hicks-D; there were 13 write-ins.

Local seats included Supervisor Dist. 1, with incumbent Dean Robins-R receiving 3,471 votes; there were 203 write-ins.

Supervisor Dist. 3 had Brian Kent Sorensen-R with 3,399 votes; there were 306 write-ins.

Jessica Graves-R for county auditor received 3,776 votes; there were 49 write-ins.

Sheriff incumbent Rob Kovacevich-R had 3,757 votes; there were 140 write-ins. County attorney to fill a vacancy incumbent Johanna Olson-R had 3,601 votes; there were 51 write-ins.

United States Representative Dist. 3 incumbent Zach Nunn-R received 2,999 to Lanon Baccam-D’s 1,374. State Rep. Dist. 23 incumbent Ray Sorensen-R received 560 votes to Karen Varley-D’s 131.

Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump-R received 3,137 votes to Kamala Harris-D’s 1,264. Other candidates were: Robert F. Kennedy-W, 40 votes; Chase Oliver-L, 10 votes; William P. Stodden-S one vote; Shiva Ayyadurai, zero votes; 20 write-ins.

Local trustees and clerks: Green Bay Township trustee - Darwin Downing, 128 votes; Knox Township trustee - Lynn George, 130 votes; Ward Township trustee - Ralph Miller, 179 votes; Ward Township clerk to fill a vacancy - Arthur Pontier, 176 votes; Doyle Township trustee - eight write-ins; Madison Township trustee - Ryan Kirk, 82 points; Troy Township trustee - David B. Flaherty, 119 votes; Fremont Township trustee - Tom Carson, 255 votes; Osceola Township trustee - Janene Nelson, 203 votes; Osceola Township trustee to fill a vacancy - 14 write-ins; Washington Township trustee - Paul E. Nelson, 148 votes; Franklin Township trustee - Ellen Danner, 94 votes; Franklin Township trustee to fill a vacancy - 19 write-ins; Franklin Township clerk to fill a vacancy - 14 write-ins; Jackson Township trustee - John Carson, 108 votes; Liberty Township trustee - David Sereg, 197 votes.

Local non-partisan county positions: Clarke County Hospital Trustee (vote three) - Amy Lampe, 2,952; Terry Jacobsen, 2,550; Kevin Klemesrud, 2,346. County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (vote three) - Jeff Pollard 2,868; Haylee Pontier, 2,586; Barry Mateer, 2,481. County Agricultural Extension Council (vote four) - Paula Hein, 2,141; Joshua Manternach, 2,040; Kim Hamilton, 1,924; Amy Ewing, 1,675; Jolleen Thacker, 1,663. County Agricultural Extension Council to fill a vacancy - Julie Horton, 3,410.

Other state offices and amendments: retain Supreme Court Justice David May, 2,400 yes, 1,156 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Tabor, 2,301 yes, 1,164 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Tyler J. Buller, 2,230 yes, 1,177 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Mary Elixbeth Chicchelly, 2,224 yes, 1,190 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Samuel Langholz, 2,221 yes, 1,200 no; retain District 5B Court Judge Patrick W. Greenwood, 2,434 yes, 1,023 no; Constitutional Amendment 1, 3,242 yes, 888 no; Constitutional Amendment 2, 3,427 yes, 691 no.