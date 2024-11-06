November 06, 2024

Unofficial Clarke County election results for 2024 general election

By Candra Brooks

The following are the unofficial general election results from Tuesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of precincts reporting. Of 6,247 registered voters in Clarke County, 4,548 cast their votes, for a 72.80% voter turnout.

In the race for State Senator for District 12, incumbent Amy Sinclair-R received 3,044 votes to Nicole Loew-D’s 1,293; there were six write-ins.

The seat for State Representative District 24 vacated by Joel Fry-R had 1,982 votes for Sam Wengryn-R and 1,636 for Sonya Hicks-D; there were 13 write-ins.

Local seats included Supervisor Dist. 1, with incumbent Dean Robins-R receiving 3,471 votes; there were 203 write-ins.

Supervisor Dist. 3 had Brian Kent Sorensen-R with 3,399 votes; there were 306 write-ins.

Jessica Graves-R for county auditor received 3,776 votes; there were 49 write-ins.

Sheriff incumbent Rob Kovacevich-R had 3,757 votes; there were 140 write-ins. County attorney to fill a vacancy incumbent Johanna Olson-R had 3,601 votes; there were 51 write-ins.

United States Representative Dist. 3 incumbent Zach Nunn-R received 2,999 to Lanon Baccam-D’s 1,374. State Rep. Dist. 23 incumbent Ray Sorensen-R received 560 votes to Karen Varley-D’s 131.

Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump-R received 3,137 votes to Kamala Harris-D’s 1,264. Other candidates were: Robert F. Kennedy-W, 40 votes; Chase Oliver-L, 10 votes; William P. Stodden-S one vote; Shiva Ayyadurai, zero votes; 20 write-ins.

Local trustees and clerks: Green Bay Township trustee - Darwin Downing, 128 votes; Knox Township trustee - Lynn George, 130 votes; Ward Township trustee - Ralph Miller, 179 votes; Ward Township clerk to fill a vacancy - Arthur Pontier, 176 votes; Doyle Township trustee - eight write-ins; Madison Township trustee - Ryan Kirk, 82 points; Troy Township trustee - David B. Flaherty, 119 votes; Fremont Township trustee - Tom Carson, 255 votes; Osceola Township trustee - Janene Nelson, 203 votes; Osceola Township trustee to fill a vacancy - 14 write-ins; Washington Township trustee - Paul E. Nelson, 148 votes; Franklin Township trustee - Ellen Danner, 94 votes; Franklin Township trustee to fill a vacancy - 19 write-ins; Franklin Township clerk to fill a vacancy - 14 write-ins; Jackson Township trustee - John Carson, 108 votes; Liberty  Township trustee - David Sereg, 197 votes.

Local non-partisan county positions: Clarke County Hospital Trustee (vote three) - Amy Lampe, 2,952; Terry Jacobsen, 2,550; Kevin Klemesrud, 2,346. County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (vote three) - Jeff Pollard 2,868; Haylee Pontier, 2,586; Barry Mateer, 2,481. County Agricultural Extension Council (vote four) - Paula Hein, 2,141; Joshua Manternach, 2,040; Kim Hamilton, 1,924; Amy Ewing, 1,675; Jolleen Thacker, 1,663. County Agricultural Extension Council to fill a vacancy - Julie Horton, 3,410.

Other state offices and amendments: retain Supreme Court Justice David May, 2,400 yes, 1,156 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Tabor, 2,301 yes, 1,164 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Tyler J. Buller, 2,230 yes, 1,177 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Mary Elixbeth Chicchelly, 2,224 yes, 1,190 no; retain Court of Appeals Judge Samuel Langholz, 2,221 yes, 1,200 no; retain District 5B Court Judge Patrick W. Greenwood, 2,434 yes, 1,023 no; Constitutional Amendment 1, 3,242 yes, 888 no; Constitutional Amendment 2, 3,427 yes, 691 no.

Candra Brooks

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.