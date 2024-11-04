Photos on dispaly

The Clarke Area Arts Council (CAAC) artist of the month for October and November is Chris Robins of Chris’ Photography. A featured artist in the past, including artist of the year in 2010, Robins is back again to display a variety of portraits, landscapes and still life that she has captured over the years.

“Portraits are what I really love, but stills and landscapes and stuff like that, is something that I do once in a while on my own,” said Robins, who decided to incorporate those photos into her exhibit.

Photos on display include the Iowa State Capitol, a country church, Harken Hospital, Chief Osceola statue, the Murray Freedom Rock, and a mix of family, senior and wedding photos.

43 years

Oct. 1 marked the 43rd anniversary of Robins’ photography business. A graduate of Murray Community Schools, she was undecided if she wanted to pursue a career in teaching, coaching or photography - photography is what stuck. After she graduated from Southwestern Community College, Robins opened her first studio in Osceola in 1981 in the 200 block of South Main Street. After a fire in the early 2000′s that destroyed most of that block, including Robins’ studio, she moved to her present location of 115 W. Washington St.

A change in location hasn’t been the only change Robins has experienced over the years, as technological advances have changed the way photographs are taken and developed. Robins started in film, sending the rolls off to be developed, and now works in digital, which can require more time for retouching.

One part of the business that has remained constant is that of Robins’ love for working with people, and capturing memories for them.

In the early days of her career, Robins relied on family and friends to help build her portfolio, and by word of mouth her clientele list grew. Today, Robins has several families and individuals who have been coming to her for years, wanting Robins to capture whatever moment they are after.

“A lot of my stuff is happy-type, when everybody gets together,” said Robins, “...they’re making happy memories.”

While her primary role is that of a photographer, Robins did fulfill her other two career aspirations - she is the Murray girls basketball coach, which incorporates both coaching and teaching. She is also willing to answer questions people might have about their cameras or photography in general.

For Robins, taking photos isn’t work, but her passion.

“I love what I do - I love it so much,” said Robins.

Reception and class

An artist’s reception will be held for Robins from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 in the events center entrance of Lakeside Hotel Casino, 777 Casino Dr.

Robins will be holding a class for about an hour at the start of the event, where she will share tips and hints for picture taking that she has gathered over the years. She will also answer questions that people might have.

There won’t be much focus on cameras, as a lot of that comes down to a person getting out and using their equipment.

“It can be for anybody. Teens, young kids…they’re more than welcome,” said Robins of the class.

Robins’ photos will be on display through Nov. 30.