Election Day is Nov. 5

With early and absentee voting underway, the final day to cast a vote in person for the 2024 General Election is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and close at 8 p.m. The following are the polling sites for Clarke County:
Middle Precinct (Ward, Knox and Green Bay townships) - Clarke County 4-H building
North Precinct (Washington, Fremont and Osceola townships) - Osceola Eagles building
Murray Precinct (Madison, Troy and Doyle townships; City of Murray) - Murray Community Center
Osceola 1st Ward Precinct - LifePoint Assembly of God Church
Osceola 2nd Ward Precinct - Osceola United Methodist Church
Osceola 3rd Ward Precinct - Osceola Country Club
Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson and Franklin townships; City of Woodburn) - Woodburn American Legion Hall
Voters who are physically unable to enter a polling site may vote from their vehicle. Contact the auditor’s office for more information at: 641-342-3315, or via email: jwhite@clarkecountyiowa.org.
The final day for in-person absentee voting is Nov. 4. Absentee voting may be done at the auditor’s office in the Clarke County Courthouse during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 4. Any absentee ballots that are mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 in order to be considered on time for counting.
The following names appear on the general election ballot:
President and vice president: R-Donald J. Trump and JD Vance; D-Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz; L-Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat; P-Claudia De la Cruz and Karian Garcia; S-William P. Stodden and Stephanie H. Cholensky; W-Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan; no party-Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis
United States Representative District 3 - R-Zach Nunn (incumbent); D-Lanon Baccam
State Senator District 12 - R-Amy Sinclair (incumbent); D-Nicole Loew
State Representative District 24 - R-Sam Wengryn; D-Sonya Hicks
County Board of Supervisors District 1 - R-Dean Robins (incumbent)
County Board of Supervisors District 3 - R-Brian Kent Sorensen
County Auditor - R-Jessica Graves
County Sheriff - R-Rob Kovacevich (incumbent)
County Attorney to fill a vacancy - Johanna Olson (incumbent)
Non-partisan offices
County Public Hospital trustee - Kevin Klemesrud; Amy Lampe; Terry Jacobsen
County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - Jeff Pollard; Barry Mateer; Haylee Pontier
County Agricultural Extension Council - Paula Hein; Jolleen Thacker; Joshua Manternach; Kim Hamilton; Amy Ewing
County Agricultural Extension Council to fill a vacancy - Julie Horton
Judicial Ballot
Supreme Court Justice - David May
Court of Appeals Judge - Mary Ellen Tabor; Tyler B. Butler; Mary Elizabeth Chicchelly; Samuel Langholz
District 5B Judge - Patrick W. Greenwood
Constitutional Amendments
Summary: Provides for only U.S. citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.
Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governor or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.
The following will appear on their respective ballots:
State Representative for District 23 (Murray Precinct only) - R-Ray Bubba Sorensen (incumbent); D-Karen Varley
Washington Township trustee - Paul E. Nelson
Fremont Township trustee - Tom Carson
Osceola Township trustee - Janene Nelson
Osceola Township trustee to fill a vacancy - no candidate
Liberty Township trustee - David Sereg
Jackson Township trustee - John Carson
Franklin Township trustee - Ellen Danner
Franklin Township trustee to fill a vacancy - no candidate
Franklin Township clerk to fill a vacancy - no candidate
Knox Township trustee - Lynn George
Green Bay Township trustee - Darwin Downing
Madison Township trustee - Ryan Kirk
Troy Township trustee - David B. Flaherty
Doyle Township trustee - no candidate
Ward Township trustee - Ralph Miller
Ward Township clerk to fill a vacancy - Arthur Pontier