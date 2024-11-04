Election Day is Nov. 5

With early and absentee voting underway, the final day to cast a vote in person for the 2024 General Election is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and close at 8 p.m. The following are the polling sites for Clarke County:

Middle Precinct (Ward, Knox and Green Bay townships) - Clarke County 4-H building

North Precinct (Washington, Fremont and Osceola townships) - Osceola Eagles building

Murray Precinct (Madison, Troy and Doyle townships; City of Murray) - Murray Community Center

Osceola 1st Ward Precinct - LifePoint Assembly of God Church

Osceola 2nd Ward Precinct - Osceola United Methodist Church

Osceola 3rd Ward Precinct - Osceola Country Club

Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson and Franklin townships; City of Woodburn) - Woodburn American Legion Hall

Voters who are physically unable to enter a polling site may vote from their vehicle. Contact the auditor’s office for more information at: 641-342-3315, or via email: jwhite@clarkecountyiowa.org.

The final day for in-person absentee voting is Nov. 4. Absentee voting may be done at the auditor’s office in the Clarke County Courthouse during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 4. Any absentee ballots that are mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 in order to be considered on time for counting.

The following names appear on the general election ballot:

President and vice president: R-Donald J. Trump and JD Vance; D-Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz; L-Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat; P-Claudia De la Cruz and Karian Garcia; S-William P. Stodden and Stephanie H. Cholensky; W-Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan; no party-Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis

United States Representative District 3 - R-Zach Nunn (incumbent); D-Lanon Baccam

State Senator District 12 - R-Amy Sinclair (incumbent); D-Nicole Loew

State Representative District 24 - R-Sam Wengryn; D-Sonya Hicks

County Board of Supervisors District 1 - R-Dean Robins (incumbent)

County Board of Supervisors District 3 - R-Brian Kent Sorensen

County Auditor - R-Jessica Graves

County Sheriff - R-Rob Kovacevich (incumbent)

County Attorney to fill a vacancy - Johanna Olson (incumbent)

Non-partisan offices

County Public Hospital trustee - Kevin Klemesrud; Amy Lampe; Terry Jacobsen

County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - Jeff Pollard; Barry Mateer; Haylee Pontier

County Agricultural Extension Council - Paula Hein; Jolleen Thacker; Joshua Manternach; Kim Hamilton; Amy Ewing

County Agricultural Extension Council to fill a vacancy - Julie Horton

Judicial Ballot

Supreme Court Justice - David May

Court of Appeals Judge - Mary Ellen Tabor; Tyler B. Butler; Mary Elizabeth Chicchelly; Samuel Langholz

District 5B Judge - Patrick W. Greenwood

Constitutional Amendments

Summary: Provides for only U.S. citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.

Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governor or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.

The following will appear on their respective ballots:

State Representative for District 23 (Murray Precinct only) - R-Ray Bubba Sorensen (incumbent); D-Karen Varley

Washington Township trustee - Paul E. Nelson

Fremont Township trustee - Tom Carson

Osceola Township trustee - Janene Nelson

Osceola Township trustee to fill a vacancy - no candidate

Liberty Township trustee - David Sereg

Jackson Township trustee - John Carson

Franklin Township trustee - Ellen Danner

Franklin Township trustee to fill a vacancy - no candidate

Franklin Township clerk to fill a vacancy - no candidate

Knox Township trustee - Lynn George

Green Bay Township trustee - Darwin Downing

Madison Township trustee - Ryan Kirk

Troy Township trustee - David B. Flaherty

Doyle Township trustee - no candidate

Ward Township trustee - Ralph Miller

Ward Township clerk to fill a vacancy - Arthur Pontier