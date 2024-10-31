Local aviation enthusiasts invited to EAA chapter organization session

OSCEOLA -- Local aviation enthusiasts are invited to join others who share their interest on November 13th 2024 to explore forming a local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), which provides invaluable local aviation opportunities.

The organizational meeting will be held at the Osceola Municipal Airport on Wednesday November 13th at the Lyle Persels Terminal. Pilots and non-pilots alike with an aviation interest are invited to attend.

EAA has approximately 900 chapters around the world, which provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing “The Spirit of Aviation.” Chapter activities range from monthly meetings, to airport open houses, fly-ins, and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.

Other EAA chapter efforts include Young Eagles rallies, which share the world of flight with a new generation; adult Eagle Flights; aircraft building projects; and work parties that help maintain a local flight facility. Many EAA chapter members are pilots, but non-flying aviation enthusiasts are always welcome as well.

EAA chapters are the backbone of the international EAA organization, which has more than 290,000 members. The local organizations include general EAA chapters as well as specialized chapters for Vintage aircraft, Warbird, Ultralight and Aerobatic flight enthusiasts.

For more information about this organizational session, contact Floyd Taber at 515-205-9755 Or email me at floydflys@msn.com

About EAA

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 290,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to www.eaa.org.