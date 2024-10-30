Decatur County Public Heath receives national recognition as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate

LEON -- Decatur County Public Health has earned a prestigious endorsement from Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within Parents as Teachers’ international network. The official designation was made in October 2024. This is for their Parents as Teachers program that serves families age 0-5 in Clarke and Decatur Counties.

Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Decatur County Public Health is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families in the Clarke and Decatur County community are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.

The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.

“To earn the Blue Ribbon Endorsement, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Holly Rash, DCPH Administrator “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering the highest quality services to children and families.”

Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes. It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate’s accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations with which they work.