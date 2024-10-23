Clarke cross country week of Oct. 14, 2024

The Clarke high school and middle school cross country teams continued to make strides last week, with several top 10 and top 20 finishes across two meets, as well as the middle school boys state meet.

At Centerville last Tuesday, DeVante Caldwell and Micah Domina finished in 12th and 16th place respectively, with times of 18:31.70 and 18:48.70. On the girls’ team, Claire Jacobsen finished in 10th with a time of 22:18.20, and Izzy Hay in 11th with a final time of 22:37.00. Joseph DeVore and Liam Caldwell led the middle school boys teams with a first and second place finish, with times of 9:35.40 and 9:56.00 respectively.

Two runners set personal records at the meet - freshmen Cesar Ambriz with 19:09.80 and Bryce Hall with 42:20.40.

At Mount Ayr on Thursday, DeVante Caldwell came in fifth and Domina eighth, with run times of 18:19.20 and 18:40.40. Hay came in fourth with a time of 21:10.80, Jacobsen ninth at 21:57.90, and Natalie McGaw 17th with a time of 22:56.60.

DeVore took first in the middle school heat with a time of 11:45.50, Liam Caldwell 6th with 12:37.40, and Teagan Sullivan came in 15th with a time of 13:41.10.

The boys middle school state meet was held on Saturday, with DeVore finishing in seventh, Liam Caldwell in 22nd and Sullivan in 124th.

The high school boys and girls state qualifying meet will be held tonight, Oct. 24, at Red Oak.

Results

South Central Conference Meet

HS boys

12. DeVante Caldwell - 18:31.70

16. Micah Domina - 18:48.70

43. Luke Wade - 21:29.10

45. Cole Jacobsen - 21:31.70

47. Eric Francisco Pedro - 21:41.10

48. Brody Feehan - 21:50.60

53. Conner Williams - 22:12.70

55. Jake Pontier - 22:23.90

61. Joey Turpin - 22:33.90

67. Milad Ibraheem - 22:49.40

69. Adrian Negrete - 23:00.30

71. Dwight Humphrey - 23:17.60

72. Erick Hernandez - 23:36.40

77. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 24:45.80

82. Ruben Rodriguez - 25:18.70

86. Connor Redman - 26:24.20

91. Cesar Ambriz - 29:09.80 (PR)

93. Rodrigo Hernandez - 29:30.00

94. Sawyer Shields - 29:59.10

95. Casey Wade - 30:17.20

97. Cael Wisniewski - 33:49.50

99. Bryce Hall - 42:20.40

HS girls

10. Claire Jacobsen - 22:18.20

11. Izzy Hay - 22:37.00

25. Natalie McGaw - 24:25.80

MS boys

1. Joseph DeVore - 9:35.40

2. Liam Caldwell - 9:56.00

13. Teagan Sullivan - 10:59.10

28. Beau Wheeler - 15:34.30

32. Alex Ambriz - 20:24.00

MS girls

28. Josie Turpin - 14:17.70

36. Dylynn Jensen - 16:28.50

Mount Ayr meet

HS boys

Team - 6. 137 pts

5. D. Caldwell - 18:19.20

8. Domina - 18:40.40

47. L. Wade - 21:09.90

50. Cole Jacobsen - 21:17.70

53. Williams - 21:30.10

55. Pontier - 21:30.80

61. Francisco Pedro - 21:44.50

63. Feehan - 21:49.50

89. Joey Turpin - 22:26.70

83. Negrete - 23:05.20

87. Sanchez Flores - 23:59.10

91. Bahls - 24:13.70

92. Humphrey - 24:32.70

94. E. Hernandez - 24:43.70

97. Rodriguez - 24:59.40

98. Brogdon - 25:02.60

100. Redman - 25:24.00

109. C. Ambriz - 28:50.80

110. C. Wade - 29:16.30

111. R. Hernandez - 29:26.60

116. Wisniewski - 33:19.50

119. Hall - 41:54.80

HS girls

4. Hay - 21:10.80

9. Claire Jacobsen - 21:57.90

17. McGaw - 22:56.60

MS boys

Team - 2. 55 points

1. DeVore - 11:45.50

6. L. Caldwell - 12:37.40

15. Sullivan - 13:41.10

44. Wheeler - 18:55.00

48. A. Ambriz - 25:00.10

MS girls

31. Josie Turpin - 17:07.80

42. Jensen - 20:38.90