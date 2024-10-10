Council hears proposal for mini-pitch system

At the Sept. 17 meeting of the Osceola City Council, Jorge Avalos and Jose Escareno presented a presentation for mini-pitch setups in Osceola.

Mini-pitch is a court where a smaller version of soccer can be played, with five members from each team on the field; regular soccer games have 11 per side. Escareno explained they are working with Kick It Forward, a nonprofit organization that seeks to “develop athletic and life skills in youth soccer players, providing them with powerful resources to live healthy lives and promote social change.”

Since 2012, Kick It Forward has helped put up over 20 mini-pitches across Iowa, partnering with Iowa-based Musco Lighting for lighting systems. The systems are modular in design.

Former Clarke High school soccer coach, Avalos said he has seen the need for something like this in the community; both he and Escareno are Clarke graduates. Parks and rec offers a fall and spring soccer program to those in Pre-k through sixth grade, and then soccer is available again starting in high school, leaving a gap left for those kids in grades 7 and 8.

“I know friends, family members, when they go to college, they never come back until the Fourth,” said Avalos, who said that mini-pitch would be an incentive for new youth to stay in the community, and a place for kids and families to gather.

Avalos and Escareno told the council they had already approached Parks and Rec with the idea, and that they were on board.

While the pair had considered looking at placing a mini-pitch court near the aquatic center and rec soccer fields, Parks and Rec had suggested ooking more toward downtown, so as to draw the people to the area. Two locations both owned by the city under consideration were the vacant lot across from Casey’s on North Main Street, and the vacant lots of 101 and 103 W. Washington. The preferred site at the time was the vacant lot across from Casey’s. Organizational-wise, mini pitch programs would likely fall under Parks and Rec, with the possibility of program fees to cover operating expenses.

“At the end of the day, it’s a sport, and there’s many benefits to it,” said Escareno.

Escareno stated in order to move forward, Kick It Forward needs a commitment of a secured location before beginning the fundraising process. Everything is done through fundraising, sponsors and grants and they are just asking the city for land. Escareno said the cost for one mini pitch field is about $250,000, with two being about $350,000. Avalos added that for safety, the balls used in mini-pitch are smaller and they don’t bounce as much and the area is all fenced in.

Looking at property maps, Wheeler pointed out the city does not own the entire lot across from Casey’s, as a small section is owned by a private individual.

Both Avalos and Escareno stated they had talked to nearby business owners, and felt they were on board, but the two acknowledged that it wasn’t their final decision on the location.

“You get the funds, we’ll work with you to get the land,” said Osceola mayor Thomas Kedley. “This is a win for our youth, this is a win for our community - this is a no-brainer.”

Councilman Tom Bahls agreed he liked the idea, but had questions about parking, as well as maintenance.

It was proposed that off-street parking could be used, or work could be done with neighboring properties to use their parking. Wheeler stated that parking requirements would also be dependent on the zoning classification of the final location. As far as maintenance, Escareno said the courts are made of concrete which surface made need replaced every 10 to 15 years and some periodic paint.

Councilman Dr. George Fotiadis asked how spectators are handled, and if there are other options for the courts, such as pickleball or tennis.

In respect to spectators, Escareno said there are usually a few benches, or those watching can bring their own seating. As far as other options for the court it is possible, but costs increase for adding those. However, if a mini-pitch system were to be close to downtown, it could be utilized during the Fourth of July for different events, such as bags or badminton.

After a brief discussion on hard v. turf surface, Fotiadis motioned to direct city staff to look at properties for a location of a mini-pitch system. His motion was seconded by councilwoman Sonya Hicks, and was approved 3-0; councilmen Dan Hooper and Jose Vargas were absent.

Other council news

Council approved 3-0 a resolution ordering construction of certain public improvements, approving preliminary plans and setting a date for a public hearing for the central business district Streetscape project. That will include projects that will see the sidewalks around the square expanded, repaving of the roadway, removal of center parking, traffic control signs and work on replacing lead water lines.

The project is to go to bid later this month, with bids to be received in late October and a public hearing set for Nov. 12. Once begun, the project is expected to be complete in mid-June 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of the United States, and Osceola’s 175th anniversary. The project will be done in two phases, with Phase One working on Washington Street to Main Street followed by Phase Two on Jefferson St. to Fillmore St.

A meeting with downtown business owners is being held this afternoon to discuss the plans further.

Council also approved 3-0 setting Osceola’s trick-or-treat night to take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, the same night as the Osceola Chamber-Main Street’s Downtown Spooktacular.