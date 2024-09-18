Boys cross country take second at CD

Clarke cross country traveled to the Central Decatur Invite Sept. 10, with the boys team taking second place with 72 points; Chariton took first with 19 points.

DeVante Caldwell took seventh place with a time of 18:31.74, and Conner Williams (20:18.55) and Luke Wade (20:26.57) finished in the top 20 in 13th and 15th respectively. The girls had two, top-10 finishes: Izzy Hay in fourth with a time of 21:37.58 and Claire Jacoben in eighth with a final time of 22:26.58. Natalie McGaw placed 20th, at 24:248.71. Eighth grader Joseph DeVore took first in the mixed 2K with a time of 9:33.18, and eighth grader Liam Caldwell took third with a time of 9:44.12. other eighth grade runners were Teagan Sullivan and Beau Wheeler who finished 18th and 24th, with times of 12:56.20 and 14:54.73.

At Colfax-Mingo on Sept. 12, Clarke took sixth of 10 teams with 133 points. DeVante Caldwell placed third, shaving nearly 22 seconds off his time earlier in the week to 18:10.20. Jacobsen placed eighth with a time of 22:03.60, Hay in 11th at 22:56.00 and McGaw in 18th with a time of 25:03.20. DeVore placed second in the middle school 3200y with a time of 9:55.00, and Liam Caldwell in fifth at 10:57.30

Cross country traveled to Pleasantville on Monday, and run at home at East Lake tonight for the Interstate 35 Invitational.

Central Decatur Invite

Boys

Team 2, 72 points

7. DeVante Caldwell 18:31.74

13. Conner Williams 20:18.55

15. Luke Wade 20:26.57

21. Cooper Bahls 21:24.69

22. Eric Francisco Pedro 21:29.76

27. Dwight Humphrey 21:55.41

33. Jake Pontier 22:26.33

35. Brody Feehan 22:33.31

37. Milad Ibraheem 22:51.58

41. Cole Jacobsen 23:25.14

46. Erick Hernandez 24:53.72

50. Joey Turpin 25:50.08

51. Adrian Negrete 26:06.14

52. Brandon Sanchez Flores 26:06.64

53. Michael Brogdon 27:23.88

61. Sawyer Shields 30:08.42

62. Rodrigo Hernandez 30:15.50

63. Casey Wade 30:24.69

66. Cael Wisniewski 34:08.54

67. Cesar Ambriz 34:35.87

Girls

4. Izzy Hay 21:37.58

8. Claire Jacobsen 22:26.24

20. Natalie McGaw 24:28.71

Colfax-Mingo results

Boys

3. D. Caldwell 18:10.20

29. L. Wade 20:19.90

31. Francisco Pedro 20:25.80

39. Williams 20:55.40

42. Feehan 21:08.00

52. Ibraheem 22:15.20

55. Humphrey 22:32.60

63. Bahls 23:40.70

64. Turpin 23:41.60

68. Micah Domina 24:13.40

73. Negrete 26:23.40

79. C. Wade 31:14.00

82. Wisniewski 35:00.07

Girls

8. Jacobsen 22:03.60

11. Hay 22:56.00

18. McGaw 25:03.20

MS boys

2. Joseph DeVore 9:55.00

5. Liam Caldwell 10:57.30

24. Teagan Sullivan 13:39.30

34. Beau Wheeler 17:16.10

MS girls

45. Dylynn Jensen 18:14.80