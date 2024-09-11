Clarke Cross Country runs into the start of season

The Clarke Cross Country teams participated in two events last week - Tuesday at Woodward-Granger, which was a makeup date, and Thursday at Corydon.

At Woodward-Granger, the boys team placed third with 73 points, behind Grandview Christian in second with 63 points and Baxter in first with 34.

Boys

The boys varsity team had two runners who medaled - Micah Domina in fourth with a time of 18:57.3 and DeVante Caldwell in fifth at 19:03.9. Runners putting points up for Clarke were Conner Williams (21:19.2), Luke Wade (21:24.6), Eric Francisco Pedro (21:28.3), Brody Feehan (22:34.0) and Cole Jacobsen (21:18.2), finishing in spots 24, 25, 27, 36 and 41 respectively.

Other runners for Clarke were Jake Pontier (23:45.3) in 42nd, Dwight Humphrey (25:38.7) in 49th, Erick Hernandez (25:41.3) in 51st, Cooper Bahls (25:56.9) in 54th, Adrian Negrete (26:23.7) in 57th, Brandon Sanchez Flores (27:38.1) in 61st, Joey Turpin (28:07.6) in 63rd, Michael Brogdon (29:49.3) in 65th, Casey Wade (33:00.3) in 68th, Rodrigo Hernandez (33:53.8) in 69th, Sawyer Shields (35:50.9) in 70th, Cael Wisniewski (38:23.5) in 72nd and Cesar Ambriz (43:19.2) in 73rd.

Girls

With only three varsity runners, Clarke girls did not place as a team, but had two, top-ten finishes. Claire Jacobsen finished in seventh place with a time of 23:29.1, and Izzy Hay in ninth at 23:52.1. Natalie McGaw came in 25th with a final time of 28:08.7.

At Cordyon, the boys team took fifth place with 99 points. Caldwell placed in eighth with a time of 17:45.66, and Domina in 14th at 18:28.08. Many of the other runners shaved minutes off of their run times earlier in the week: Williams, 19:43.68; Wade, 19:47.90; Francisco Pedro, 20:16.90; Bahls, 20:42.71; Feehan, 21:08.78; Cole Jacobsen, 22:24.65; Humphrey, 22:34.91; Pontier, 22:40.24; E. Hernandez, 22:57.46; Turpin, 24:00.29; Negrete, 24:30.59; Sanchez Flores, 24:34.85; Shields, 29:47.03; Wade 29:47.32; R. Hernandez, 31:24.42; and Wisniewski, 33:28.15.

On the girls side, Hay placed eighth with a final time of 21:26.49, becoming the third fastest, three-mile female running in Clarke history. Claire Jacobsen came in 11th at 21:31.72, and McGaw finished with a time of 23:59.07.