New Murray teachers

The following are the new staff at Murray Community Schools for the 2024-25 school year.

Boles

Kendra Boles will be the middle school science teacher. She is originally from Murray, and is a graduate of Ellsworth Community College with an associate’s degree in Equine Science and Equine Management. After Ellsworth, she transferred to Iowa State University where she received her bachelor’s in Agricultural Studies and a masters in Agricultural Education.

Outside of the classroom, Boles can be found training horses for her business “Rockin K Training, LLC,” and caring for the cattle on her family farm.

She is excited to explore Murray Community and the school district from the perspective of a teacher.

Heckwine

Chassidy Heckwine will be a first grade teacher. Originally from Decatur, Illinois, Heckwine studied at Graceland University where she majored in elementary education with an endorsement in art.

When not at school, she keeps busy by reading, doing crafts and spending time with her two cats.

Heckwine is thrilled to be a part of the Murray Community School District, where she can contribute to the growth and success of the students. She looks forward to collaborating with passionate educators, and making a positive impact on the educational experiences for all students. Together, Heckwine believes they can create a supportive, inspiring environment that promotes learning, creativity and achievement.

Hendricks

Cale Hendricks will be taking K-12 physical education, as well as 6-12 health. He is from Grundy Center, and recently graduated from Iowa State University. Hendricks looks forward to meeting the Murray Community, and starting his teaching career.

Lilly

Sam Lilly will be the new Murray kindergarten teacher. She is from Winterset, and attended college at Northwest Missouri State University.

In her free time, Lilly enjoys shopping, baking new treats, and hanging out with her family and dogs.

Lilly looks forward to working in a close knit community as a first year teacher, and is excited to continue to meet new people.

Scroggie

Courtney Scroggie is Murray’s new K-12 art teacher. Scroggie grew up in Mercer, Missouri, and taught there for several years. She attended North Central Missouri College and Western Governors University for her bachelors degree. She and husband Cody, a Murray alum, have two young children - Bowen and Alara.

Scroggie enjoys attending sporting events, visiting friends and family and going shopping.

She looks forward to experiencing all of the great things that Murray has to offer.