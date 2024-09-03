Kading Honors Bill Trickey with Inaugural Housing Visionary Award at Vesta Village Ribbon Cutting

Kading, a family-owned development, construction, and property management company, is pleased to announce that Bill Trickey, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation, was honored with the inaugural Kading Housing Visionary Award during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Vesta Village by Kading, our latest workforce housing development in Osceola. This event took place on August 14th at Vesta Village by Kading in Osceola.

The Kading Housing Visionary Award is designed to recognize individuals whose efforts have significantly advanced housing accessibility and innovation in their communities. Bill Trickey has been instrumental in championing workforce housing initiatives in Osceola, tirelessly advocating for solutions that bridge the housing gap and support economic growth.

“Bill’s commitment to improving housing conditions in our community is truly inspiring,” said Karie Kading Ramsey, CEO of Kading. “His leadership and passion have made a lasting impact, and it is an honor to present him with this award as we celebrate the opening of Vesta Village, a project that embodies our shared vision for workforce housing.”

A ribbon cutting for Kading Properties new Vesta Village was held on Aug. 14. Members of Kading Properties, Clarke County Development Corporation, Osceola Chamber-Main Street, City of Osceola and others attended the event. Vesta Village has 122 units of either two or three-bedrooms. (OST Candra Brooks)

The partnership between Osceola and Kading began by building workforce housing in 1998 with the majority of building starting in 2010. Today, Kading has been able to create 190 front doors for this community - largely made possible because of Trickey’s ability to see through the clutter to make housing in communities an economic driving reality for all.

Trickey’s vision and advocacy have highlighted the urgent need for all kinds of housing and inspired collaboration and innovation in this community. His tireless efforts have proven that communities, developers, and local employers can collaboratively transform housing into a powerful catalyst for economic growth and social stability.

Vesta Village by Kading, the latest housing development now opened in Osceola aims to provide high-quality, workforce housing options for residents, fostering a sense of community and contributing to Osceola’s economic vitality. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates this new development and highlights the collaborative efforts that have made it possible.