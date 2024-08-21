Clarke County blood drives planned

DES MOINES – Local physicians warn that summer, known as “trauma season,” leads to a spike in accidents and medical emergencies, putting a strain on the community’s blood supply. Despite the rising need, blood donations tend to decline during this time, creating a serious challenge.

Your local hospitals rely 100% on donations from LifeServe blood donors. We urge all eligible donors to give blood as soon as possible to help ensure our community is prepared for emergencies.

Check out an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you.

 Murray Church of Christ Blood Drive, 08/28/2024 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm at 430 3rd St., Murray.

 Altec Osceola Body Plant Blood Drive, 08/29/2024 from 11:00 am - 3:30 pm at 1001 Furnas Drive, Osceola.

 Clarke County Hospital Blood Drive, 09/06/2024 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at 800 S. Fillmore Street, Osceola.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.