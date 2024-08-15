Event honors DAISY Award winners

On Aug. 7, the third annual regional affiliate lunch recognizing winners of the DAISY Award was held at Lakeside Hotel Casino. The event honored seven local nurses, including one from Clarke County Hospital, who had been nominated for and received the nursing award. The seven nurses from the area who received 2024 DAISY Awards were - Shane Auxier, RN, Clarke County Hospital; Hannah Weeda, RN, Greater Regional Hospital; Anthony Hutchings, RN, Greater Regional Hospital; Sydney Schiltz, RN, BSN, Greene County Hospital; Dale Peterson, RN, Guthrie County Hospital; Jenn Conley, RN, Lucas County Hospital; and Tina Hornung, RN, Story County Hospital; Weeda was not able to attend the luncheon.

The DAISY Award was created in 1999 in honor of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old who had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Immune Thrombocytopenia. During his hospitalization, his family was impressed with the exceptional care shown to Patrick and family by the nursing staff.

After Patrick passed, his family looked for a way to honor him, and kept coming back to ideas on how to thank nurses for the care they give to their patients. Thus was born the DAISY Award, which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

Since that time, nurses can be nominated by patients, family members of patients, fellow nurses, physicians or other clinicians and staff for going above and beyond in their compassionate care provided to patients.

At the luncheon on Aug. 7, a recognition program was held. Clarke County Hospital CEO Brian Evans asked each honoree to speak about their nomination, and what it meant to them to not only receive a DAISY Award, but also to be nominated. All spoke of being surprised at the nomination, and how it was humbling to be recognized. Many mentioned how they were just doing their jobs in tending to both patients and families in times of need, and not thinking about needing to be recognized for it.

“I’ve been in Healthcare for 30 years now, so [it’s a] wonderful achievement,” said Auxier, who was nominated by the family of a hospice patient.

“The DAISY Award, to me, is the highest award that nurses can receive in a hospital. And for you to receive that recognition, is absolutely incredible,” Evans said. “I want to congratulate you [all] on it…it’s incredible to receive that recognition. You should be very proud of yourselves, and I know the people around you are proud.”

Evans shared a personal story of how he effected by the nursing staff he had when undergoing treatment last summer for Stage 4 Large B cell lymphoma.

As part of his recovery in the hospital, Evans was tasked with walking two miles each day. This equated to 26 laps around the wing that he was staying in.

One day, to keep track of his laps, he asked his wife to bring three dozen roses to the hospital, and he handed out a rose to nurses or other staff on each lap. He said this was not only to keep track of his laps, but also to show his gratitude and thanks for those who were caring for him and others.

“[It] changed my perspective of what I was going through…Not about laps, more about I needed this to [give] me the energy and positive thoughts to go through what I was going through,” said Evans.

Evans then pointed to the roses that were on each table at the luncheon, and told the honorees to take one or two with them when they left. When they returned to home or work, Evans encouraged them to give a rose to someone and thank them, to see how the recipient would respond, as well as recognizing how the person who gave it felt, and the positive impact it would have on both parties.

Angie McIntoish, Chief Nursing Officer at Clarke County Hospital, read off the nomination letters for each nurse, and presented them with a gift bag.

Locally, Auxier’s nomination letter was as follows:

“During the final stages of our father’s life, he had two stays at Clarke County Hospital. Shane was his nurse both times. I have never experienced a more compassionate, caring, and kind person to care for a loved one. Shane would speak to my father and hold his hands. He would ensure we were all comfortable. He would be sure to communicate all changes with me and what to expect with the changes. He kept the room very clean. He went above and beyond any other nurse who cared for my father. His care at CCH has been amazing, but Shane made the transition to his last days much more peaceful and comforting. Clarke County Hospital is fortunate to have Shane on staff! Thank you, Shane, from the bottom of our hearts, for everything you did for our family and, most importantly, for caring for our dad. We will never forget the compassion you showed all of us.”

To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, one can visit: https://www.daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award/thank-your-nurse-nomination