Kading Properties Celebrates Milestone with Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for Vesta Village

Kading Properties is delighted to announce the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the Vesta Village workforce housing development. This event marks the culmination of city, community, and local employer efforts to bring affordable and quality housing to Osceola.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vesta Village will take place at 1805 Trickey Lane on August 14th, with announcements beginning at 3:00 PM. Residents, community leaders, and media are invited to join in the celebration as Kading Properties officially opens the doors to this vibrant new community.

At Kading Properties, we believe in investing not only in homes but also in the communities we become a part of. With every new development, we commit to supporting the local economy. Our construction teams dine in your city’s restaurants each day, contributing to the vitality of local businesses.

“We recognize the importance of being more than just a housing provider; we are active members of the communities we serve. With each new community, we forge partnerships with local businesses, contribute to events, and support organizations that make our neighborhoods thrive,” said Chace Hauschilt, Development and Operations Specialist at Kading Properties.

Key highlights of Kading Properties’ commitment to local communities include:

Economic Impact: Our construction teams actively support local restaurants and businesses, infusing dollars into the community during the development process.

Community Sponsorship: Kading Properties proudly sponsors and supports local events and organizations, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Long-Term Presence: We are not just here to build; we are here to stay. Kading Properties remains committed to the long-term success and well-being of the communities we serve.

Join us as we celebrate the completion of Vesta Village and the beginning of a lasting partnership with Osceola. The ribbon-cutting ceremony promises to be an exciting event, featuring speeches, tours, and the opportunity to experience the high-quality living spaces that Kading Properties has created for Vesta Village residents.

For more information about other Kading Properties developments, please visit KadingProperties.com or contact our offices at 515-276-9384.