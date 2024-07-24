Gannon awarded 2024 Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship

Aleksys Gannon, 2024 graduate of Murray Community Schools, was awarded the Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship at the Summer Iowa Games opening ceremonies on July 19 in Ames.

Gannon is a past Iowa Games Champion in the 100, 200 and 400-m dashes. She was Murray’s first female state track champion, winning the Class 1A 200m dash in 2023, and being runner-up in the 100m dash. At state track in 2024, Gannon finished in second in both the 100 and 200-m dashes, and took fifth in the 400m dash.

Gannon is continuing her track career at the University of Northern Iowa.

John White of Centerville was also awarded the Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship.

Brian Pearson was a former Iowa State basketball player who died of brain cancer in the fall of 1997. The Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship has been awarded annually since 1998 to a male and female athlete based on the qualities that Brian Pearson was known for--citizenship, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Degree of participation in the Iowa Games is also given consideration.