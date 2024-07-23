Seven more counties approved for FEMA assistance

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday announced the approval of Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union Counties for FEMA Public Assistance under the previously approved Major Disaster Declaration, FEMA DR-4779-IA, for Iowa counties where significant damage was sustained from severe storms and tornadoes April 26-27, and continuing.

Clarke, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union County residents are now eligible for the Disaster Recovery Temporary Housing Program.

This program is available to survivors whose homes were majorly damaged, destroyed or deemed not habitable in counties currently under a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for both FEMA Individual and Public Assistance.

For more information on disaster-related programs and resources available to Iowans, visit DisasterRecovery.iowa.gov.