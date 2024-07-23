July 23, 2024

Clarke County Engineer resigns

By Candra Brooks

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved 3-0 the resignation of Clarke County Engineer David Carroll at their July 15 meeting; Carroll’s last day will be Aug 26.

Carroll’s resignation comes a little over a year after he was hired to replace Christian Boehmer, who left the position after accepting a full-time position as Union County Engineer. Carroll officially began in Clarke County on June 19, 2023.

“We’re very, very pleased with [David]. We wish him the best…hate to see him go,” said supervisor Dean Robins.

“I thought he did a good job,” concurred supervisor Randy Dunbar.

Prior to working in Clarke County, Carroll had worked for nine years as the Warren County Engineer.

Carroll is resigning to seek job opportunities closer to home.

Candra Brooks

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.