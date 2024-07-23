Clarke County Engineer resigns

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved 3-0 the resignation of Clarke County Engineer David Carroll at their July 15 meeting; Carroll’s last day will be Aug 26.

Carroll’s resignation comes a little over a year after he was hired to replace Christian Boehmer, who left the position after accepting a full-time position as Union County Engineer. Carroll officially began in Clarke County on June 19, 2023.

“We’re very, very pleased with [David]. We wish him the best…hate to see him go,” said supervisor Dean Robins.

“I thought he did a good job,” concurred supervisor Randy Dunbar.

Prior to working in Clarke County, Carroll had worked for nine years as the Warren County Engineer.

Carroll is resigning to seek job opportunities closer to home.