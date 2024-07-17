EMT courses to be offered in Osceola

Southwestern Community College (SWCC) will be offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course in partnership with Clarke County Hospital, beginning on Tuesday, August 6. The EMT course provides comprehensive training in emergency medical care. Participants will learn essential skills, including patient assessment, trauma management, and life-saving interventions. Upon successful completion, students will be eligible for a Southwestern College Certificate of Achievement and can take the National Registry of EMTs certification examination. For more information and to register, please visit Programs | Continuing Education (swcciowa.edu). Interested participants must register by noon on July 26.

This EMT class is GAP/PACE approved. For more information or to complete an application for assistance, please visit GAP Tuition Assistance/PACE (swcciowa.edu)

Clarke County Hospital is also offering scholarships to cover the cost of this course for Clarke County residents. This initiative aims to empower local individuals to pursue a rewarding career in emergency medical services. For more information on these scholarships, please contact Angie McIntosh, CNO at Clarke County Hospital, at amcintosh@clarkehosp.org.

Whether you’re considering a career in healthcare or seeking to enhance your existing skills, the EMT course offers a pathway to making a difference in our community.