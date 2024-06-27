Osceola’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off July 3

This year’s Fourth of July celebration takes place July 3-7, with four fun-packed days presented by Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS) and Osceola’s 4th of July Celebration.

This year’s Fourth of July theme is “Party in the USA,” which was chosen by a vote on the Osceola’s 4th of July Celebration Facebook page back in February. The theme was one of four possibilities, with the other three options being: ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ ‘Stars + Stripes,’ and ‘Surfin’ in the USA.’

OCMS events coordinator Cady Atwood said what people should look forward to,

“All of the different live entertainment, and the Glow Run will be a great time.”

“People should look forward to the glow foam party, and the Red, White and Mulberry watch party at Revelton Distillery that will take place during the fireworks show,” said Ashleigh Eckels, OCMS director.

July 3

Prior to the opening ceremonies, free balloons and glitter tattoos will be available. The Little Miss & Mister contest begins at 6 p.m. on the bandstand. The two young winners will get to join parade grand marshal Duyane Fletcher during the parade.

The festivities officially kick off at 7 p.m. on the bandstand, followed by a glow foam party from 7 to 8 p.m. and the Beer Bandits performing at 7:15 p.m.

At 8:15 p.m., a new event that is a remake of the popular Firecracker Fun Run - called the Glow Run 5K - will begin at the fire hall. Registration proceeds will go to the Clarke Community School Food Pantry. Racers will take off from the fire hall and head north on Fillmore Street to the high school, follow the Q-Pond trail and finish at the Fern Underwood Aquatic Center. There, race participants are invited to a private pool party. Medals will be given to the top three male and female finishers, as well as a prize for best costume.

The carnival will run from 5 to 10 p.m.

July 4

The 248th Independence Day will start with an 8 a.m. breakfast at the fire hall courtesy of the Boy Scout Troops. The parade begins at 10 a.m., following its usual path from Kale Funeral Home around the square and finishing on S. Jackson St.

Food trucks will be up and running for lunch after the parade, including a sushi truck, wine slushies, Reno and Woody’s, Clarke County Cattlemen, Sweet Scoops trailer and more.

Post-parade on the bandstand can be found annual events such as the pie auction at 11:30 a.m., a dance performance at noon by Studio 201 followed by the Bill Riley Talent Show at 12:30 p.m. Sweet Scoops is presenting an ice cream eating contest on the bandstand, and the Eagles Lines Dancers will also be performing.

At 2 p.m., the Boy Scouts host their annual cornhole tournament. At 3 p.m. Royce Johns takes the bandstand for musical entertainment, and BRNT takes over at 6 p.m.

The carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 5

The annual pet parade, this year presented by the Clarke County Animal Shelter, will begin at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Rick Burke provides the music on the bandstand. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., and will be sent skyward from behind Lakeside Hotel and Casino. A Red, White and Mulberry Watch Party will take place at Revelton Distillery as the fireworks go off.

The carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 6

On Saturday, the Half Moons take the bandstand at 1 p.m. The state fair-qualifying pedal pull begins at 2 p.m. in the courthouse parking lot, and outhouse races begin at 4 p.m. on W. Washington St. near the fire hall. From 6 to 10 p.m., the Standing Hamptons are making a much-anticipated appearance on the bandstand.

The final day of the carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Osceola Masonic Lodge will be hosting bingo July 3-6. Times will be available on their Facebook page.

July 7

A patriotic church service will be held on the bandstand at 11 a.m.

Tickets, forms, other info

Carnival tickets and wristbands are on sale now at the following Osceola locations: Fareway, Hy-Vee, American State Bank (both locations), First Interstate Bank and First National Bank (both locations). Presale wristband quantities are limited.

Entry forms for contests can be found online at https://www.osceolachamber.com/4th-of-july/.

All events and times are subject to change. To keep up to date, check Osceola’s 4th of July Celebration

Facebook page. Entry forms for contests and more can be found on the OCMS website: https://www.osceolachamber.com/4th-of-july/ or on the 4th of July Facebook page.