Clarke softball gets first win

Clarke softball secured their first win of the season at home on May 31 against Davis County 9-7. The had two runs in the first inning, one in the third and three in the sixth.

Clarke sent 10 Lady Indians to the plate, batting an average of .433. Maisy McCoy and Ali Henry had two runs each, with Tory Henry, Maddy McCoy, Reese Shaw, Liliana Contreras and Ahnyka Hewlett collecting one each. Shaw had the game’s singular home run, and four runs batted in. Hewlett was the only Lady Indian to strike out in the contest. Two-base hits came from Maddy McCoy and Avery Watson.

In the field, Maisy McCoy had five assists and Tory Henry had three. Maddy McCoy had 11 putouts of the team’s 24.

Abbi Nash pitched the seven innings, throwing 95 time against 28 opponents with a .250 batting average. Nash allowed just seven hits and seven runs, five errors and four walks. She had two strikeouts.

Shaw had one homerun at Clarke’s game at home on May 30 against Centerville.

RESULTS

May 28: Boundurant-Farrar 6, Clarke 0

Innings-runs

BF - 1-2, 3-4

HITTING

Team - 29 AB, 5 H, 5 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 14 SO

FIELDING

Team - 7 A, 18 PO, 2 E, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 6.0 IP, 101 PC, 28 OAB, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

May 30: Centerville 11, Clarke 7

Cent. - 1-4, 3-5, 6-1, 7-1

Cl. - 3-2, 5-1, 6-1, 7-3

HITTING

Team - 35 AB, 7 R, 13 H, 10 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 ROE, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 7 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Team - 8 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 126 PC, 35 OAB, 14 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO

May 31: Clarke 9, Davis Co. 7

C - 1-2, 3-1, 6-6

DC - 1-4, 4-1, 7-2

HITTING

Tory Henry - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Maddy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Ali Henry - 4 AB, 2 R, 2 R, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Reese Shaw - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Macy Jacobson - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Ahnyka Hewlett - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Marissa Bakley - 2 AB, 1 BB

Avery Watson - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 2B

Team - 30 AB, 9 R, 13 H, 10 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 2 ROE, 1 SO

BASE RUNNING

Contreras - 1 R, 1 SBA

Team - 9 R, 1 SBA

FIELDING

T. Henry - 3 A

Maisy McCoy - 5 A, 1 PO

Maddy McCoy - 11 PO

A. Henry - 3 PO

Shaw - 2 PO, 1 TOS, 1 SBA

Jacobson - 3 PO, 1 E

Bakley - 1 PO

Nash - 3 PO

Team - 8 A, 24 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Nash - 7.0 IP, 95 PC, 28 OAB, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO