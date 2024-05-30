The primary election is June 4. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The following names will appear on the primary ballots:
United States Representative Dist. 3
Zach Nunn, R, incumbent
Lanon Baccam, D
Melissa Vine, D
State Senator Dist. 12
Amy Sinclair, R, incumbent
Nicole Loew, D
State Representative Dist. 23 - Murray precinct only
Ray Bubba Sorensen, R, incumbent
Karen Varley, D
State Representative Dist. 24 - excluding Murray precinct
Brenda Brammer-Smith, D
Sam Wengryn, D
Sonya Hicks, R
County Board of Supervisors Dist. 1
Dean Robins, R, incumbent
County Board of Supervisor Dist. 3
Brian Kent Sorensen
Austin Taylor, R, incumbent
County Auditor
Jessica Graves, R
County Sheriff
George Barber III, R
Rob Kovacevich, R, incumbent
Absentee voting is taking place now through Monday, June 3 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office: 100 S. Main St., during regular business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Extended hours will be available on Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on June 4 to be considered on time.
Election locations:
• Middle Precinct (Ward, Knox & Green Bay Twps) - Clarke Co 4-H Bldg
• Murray Precinct (Madison, Troy & Doyle Twps and Murray City) - Murray Community Center
• North Precinct (Washington, Fremont & Osceola Twps) - Osceola Eagles Bldg
• Osceola 1st Ward Precinct - Lifepoint Assembly Of God Church
• Osceola 2nd Ward Precinct - United Methodist Church
• Osceola 3rd Ward Precinct - Osceola Country Club
• Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson & Franklin Twps & Woodburn City) - Woodburn Legion Hall
For any questions regarding the primary or absentee voting, contact the Auditor’s office at 641-342-3315, or email at jwhite@clarkecountyiowa.org.