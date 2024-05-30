May 30, 2024

Primary election is June 4

By Candra Brooks

The primary election is June 4. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The following names will appear on the primary ballots:

United States Representative Dist. 3

Zach Nunn, R, incumbent

Lanon Baccam, D

Melissa Vine, D

State Senator Dist. 12

Amy Sinclair, R, incumbent

Nicole Loew, D

State Representative Dist. 23 - Murray precinct only

Ray Bubba Sorensen, R, incumbent

Karen Varley, D

State Representative Dist. 24 - excluding Murray precinct

Brenda Brammer-Smith, D

Sam Wengryn, D

Sonya Hicks, R

County Board of Supervisors Dist. 1

Dean Robins, R, incumbent

County Board of Supervisor Dist. 3

Brian Kent Sorensen

Austin Taylor, R, incumbent

County Auditor

Jessica Graves, R

County Sheriff

George Barber III, R

Rob Kovacevich, R, incumbent

Absentee voting is taking place now through Monday, June 3 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office: 100 S. Main St., during regular business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Extended hours will be available on Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on June 4 to be considered on time.

Election locations:

• Middle Precinct (Ward, Knox & Green Bay Twps) - Clarke Co 4-H Bldg

• Murray Precinct (Madison, Troy & Doyle Twps and Murray City) - Murray Community Center

• North Precinct (Washington, Fremont & Osceola Twps) - Osceola Eagles Bldg

• Osceola 1st Ward Precinct - Lifepoint Assembly Of God Church

• Osceola 2nd Ward Precinct - United Methodist Church

• Osceola 3rd Ward Precinct - Osceola Country Club

• Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson & Franklin Twps & Woodburn City) - Woodburn Legion Hall

For any questions regarding the primary or absentee voting, contact the Auditor’s office at 641-342-3315, or email at jwhite@clarkecountyiowa.org.

