On Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, Osceola Water Works board passed a resolution to EXIT Section 2 – Water Warning of the Water Conservation Ordinance and ENTER Section 1 – Water Watch of the Ordinance. Under these conditions and until further notice, no user shall use municipal water service in any manner contrary to the guidelines outlined in the ordinance.

From the Ordinance:

Section 1: Water Watch – Voluntary Conservation Measures

Click the image to open/view/print the resolution.

A Water Watch may be declared when the water level in West Lake reaches an elevation 1070.5 feet above Mean Sea Level (“MSL”) which is 1.5 feet below normal pool elevation of 1072.0 feet above MSL. All water users are encouraged to comply with the following voluntary conservation measures during the Water Watch.

A. Reduced watering of lawns, shrubs, or gardens, including automatic sprinklers.

B. Reduced outdoor watering of all types between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 10:00 P.M.

C. Reduced car washing.

D. No water should be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

E. No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery, and interior spaces.

F. Water should be served at restaurants only upon request of the customer.

G. Voluntary reduction of water uses of all types is encouraged.

If you have questions or would like more information on the Osceola Water Works Conservation Plan or services provided through Osceola Water Works, please contact Brandon Patterson, Water Superintendent at the Osceola Water Works, 208 W Jefferson St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: (641) 342-1435, email: osceolawater2@windstream.net.

As published online at: https://osceolawaterworks.com/notice-water-conservation-ordinance-reduced-to-section-1-water-watch/