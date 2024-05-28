Fran Siefkas

Frances Marie Bennett Siefkas entered into Jesus’ arms on May 23, 2024 at 82 years of age. She passed peacefully in her home, in the presence of her family. She devoted her whole life to serving and loving all who entered her home. It was a gift for her family and friends to do the same for her during her final years.

Fran was born as a delightful surprise to her parents, Ira Vere and Cora Beatrice Hembry Bennett. She lived a very joyful childhood, raised by her parents and older siblings. She grew up attending Leon Methodist Church and graduated from Leon High School in 1959.

Fran is survived by her husband, Larry, with whom she shared a beautiful marriage of 62 years. Fran and Larry met on November 18, 1958. Larry and his best friend, Elmer, were hanging around outside the Leon school, trying to find a gal for Larry. They saw Fran outside her school with her friends, and Larry picked her out of all the girls as his future girlfriend. Fran knew by the second date that he was the man for her.

Together they raised four cherished children: Cindy, Mellony, John, and Todd. Fran’s life on the farm was rich with simple joys. She breathed life into everything she touched, from her garden to her vibrant lawn filled with flowers to the grandchildren she babysat. She enjoyed reading books, painting ceramics, decorating cakes, and bird watching. She and Larry had a Christmas tree farm and blessed the community with real trees each winter. She enjoyed decorating her spacious yard with every Christmas decoration she could find. She loved parties, from little tea parties with great-grandkids to Sunday dinners to grand Easter egg hunts to hosting the Siefkas Family Reunion each fall. Fran was the reigning skee-ball champion over Brock. She took many happy family vacations to Estes Park, CO and enjoyed wintering in Texas with Larry.

The love for children extended outside of the family when Fran and Larry opened their home to neighbor kids, Sandy (Seniva) Lily, Loren, and Arthur Seniva to come and live with them. The time spent in their home made Sandy, Loren and Arthur become like part of the family.

Fran’s commitment to her community shone brightly through her involvement in the Lacelle Methodist Church and Murray Community School. She especially enjoyed helping with the Lacelle Church supper and auction each fall, as well as attending the numerous sporting events, concerts, and extra-curricular activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She proudly hosted the Murray Preschool classes to her farm for field trips.

Togetherness is Fran’s legacy. She was gifted at bringing people together and creating community. She knew how to make everyone feel welcome in her home, get conversations flowing, and help everyone connect with each other. She brought life to her home by keeping it clean and welcoming, with a revolving door of family and friends who rarely left her home empty. She generously shared her home-cooked meals and her kind words. She had the gift of listening well and knowing when to speak up and what to say. Fran’s love for people poured out in her smiles, her giving spirit, and her open door.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Cora Bennett; her infant brother Howard and siblings Paul (Wyola) Bennett, Dorothy (Claire) Fullerton, and June Rose (Zell) Bryan; parents-in-law Virgil and Hazel Siefkas; brothers-in-law Eddie Higdon and Darrell Reynolds; grandparents: Howard and Frances Bennett, Fred and Jessie Hembry; son-in-law Dale Hamer.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband and closest friend Larry Siefkas; children Cindy Hamer, Mellony (Kevin) Klemesrud, John (Connie) Siefkas, and Todd (Amy) Siefkas; grandchildren Michelle (Dave) Gantz, Andrew (Ellie) Hamer, Eric (Paige) Hamer; Janelle (Andy) Theobald, Jeff (Mallory) Jamison and Jared Jamison; Remington Siefkas, Courtney Siefkas, Kayla Siefkas and fiancée Brendan Langloss, Colton Siefkas and fiancée Emma Hanson; Zac Siefkas and Jake Siefkas; Kristin (Scott) Pate and Kacey (Ben) Korver; great-grandchildren Jacob, Christopher, Lucas, Timothy, and Natalie Gantz; Brock Hamer and fiancée Cheyenne Jennings; Emersyn and Beckett Hamer; Louisa and Clark Hamer; Emma Theobald; Jase and Macy Jamison; Bo and Luke Siefkas; Lee and Claire Korver; great great-grandchild baby Hamer; sister Jean Martin; sister-in-law Linda (Mike) Croat, along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves to cherish her memory Sandy Lily, Loren and Art Seniva, and many other friends who have become family.

Services to honor and celebrate the life of Frances Marie Siefkas will be held on her 83rd birthday, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The visitation will begin at 10:00am at the Murray Church of Christ in the sanctuary. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Dinner to follow in the Life Center to the south of the church. Fran will be laid to rest at Oakland Park near her home at 1501 Doyle St that afternoon.

The honor of pallbearer is bestowed upon her grandsons Andrew and Eric Hamer, Jeff and Jared Jamison, Remington and Colton Siefkas, Zac and Jake Siefkas and Brock Hamer.

Pastor Brian McCracken, dear friend, will be officiating the service. Speakers will include Eric Hamer and Andrew Hamer. Kayla Siefkas will sing, with Virginia Reynolds accompanying on the piano.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be directed to the family to be divided among Fran’s chosen charities.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Fran’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com