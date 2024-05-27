FEMA funding is available in Clarke County

FEMA funding is available to Iowa homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties who suffered uninsured damage and losses caused by tornadoes and storms that struck the state April 26-27.

Key Messages

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Here’s how to apply for FEMA assistance:

VisitDisasterAssistance.gov Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362) Download and use theFEMA app Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI [graphic

Iowans should be aware that con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after a disaster.

FEMA offers a variety of help for Iowans after tornadoes and storms

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you can’t return to your home because of the disaster. It can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams canvassing neighborhoods in Iowa

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are canvassing neighborhoods affected by the disaster, in coordination with state and county emergency management, to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources. Iowans should ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

Teams are canvassing in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties.

FEMA home inspections continue in eight Iowa counties

FEMA housing inspectors are working in all eight designated counties inspecting damage reported by people who have applied with FEMA for disaster assistance. Inspectors will call or text to make an appointment before coming to a home. They will display official photo identification. If the official ID is not visible, it’s OK to ask to see it. This helps prevent fraud.

In general, people without insurance will be contacted first. Applicants who have insurance may be contacted for an inspection after they send FEMA a copy of the declarations page from their insurance policy or settlement information.

Language translation and American Sign Language interpreters are available by request to ensure effective communication to survivors whose primary language is not English and survivors who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Preventing Fraud

Many legitimate disaster assistance personnel also may visit your property. This can include insurance agents, damage inspectors, state and local officials and FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) staff.

FEMA employees do not ask for money – or accept money – from disaster survivors. FEMA staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help with registration.

Apply with FEMA whether or not you have insurance

Everyone with disaster damage should apply whether they have insurance or not. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, file a claim as soon as possible. Please stay in close contact with your insurance agency. Only damage and needs related to the storms of April 26-27 are eligible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. Even if you have insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money for serious needs, temporary housing and any damage to property not covered by insurance. In general, people without insurance will be contacted first by FEMA home inspectors. People with insurance may be contacted after you provide your insurance documents.

Have this information ready when you apply with FEMA

Only one registration per household is needed. When you apply, please have the following information available:

Address with Zip code Condition of your damaged home Basic list of your property damage, losses and needs Insurance information, if you have insurance, including the policy number Social Security number of one member of the household Phone number where you can be contacted Address where you can get mail or an email address Bank account information for direct deposit of funds