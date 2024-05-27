FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening in Clarke, Ringgold and Union Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa - FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers began opening in Southern Iowa on May 25 to help survivors who experienced loss or damage to their homes or personal property from the April 26-27 tornadoes. We can help with questions about disaster assistance programs, who is eligible for assistance, what kind of things FEMA can help with or what the status is with an application already filed. We can help you with an application or even upload documents for you if they are needed to complete your application.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be open on a temporary basis and will rotate to other designated counties. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The DRC will be at each location for 4 days.

Scheduled locations and hours of operations are as follows:

Clarke County

Clarke County Annex Building

109 South Main St., Osceola

Sunday, June 2 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, June 3 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ringgold County

United Baptist Presbyterian Church

2343 U.S. 169, Mount Ayr

Monday, May 27 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Union County

Union County Emergency Management

705 E Taylor St., Creston

Wednesday, May 29 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 30 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).