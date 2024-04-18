Budget hearings set for Clarke, Murray Community Schools

Budget hearings or fiscal year (FY) 2025 are set for both Clarke Community Schools and Murray Community Schools, with Clarke’s at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in the Clarke Administration Office, and Murray’s at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 in the Murray Elementary Library.

Clarke CSD

Clarke CSD’s total resources budgeted for FY 2025 is set at $29,195,941, down from re-estimated FY 2024′s $33,074,915. Total support services are budgeted at $6,778,900 for FY 2025, up from 2024′s $6,301,065. Total expenditures for FY 2025 are budgeted at $4,377,920, also down from FY 2024′s $5,227,961. The beginning fund budget for FY 2025 is $5,313,451 with an ending fund balance of $1,723,195.

The proposed tax rate per $1,000 taxable valuation is set at 16.58920.

In the proposed tax levy hearing that was published in the March 14 paper, the reasons for tax increase if proposed exceeded current was listed as, “increased enrollment and cost for students that were not counted in the previous year for funding due to new to Iowa students. Decreasing the income surtax results in higher property tax.”

The actual/assessed valuation is multiplied by a rollback percentage to get to the taxable valuation used to calculate property taxes. Both commercial and residential properties have the same rollback percentage, at $100,000 actual/assessed valuation.

Murray CSD

Murray CSD’s total resources budgeted for FY 2025 is set at $7,014,026, down from re-estimated 2024′s $8,004,435. Total support services are budgeted at $1,745,000 for FY 2025, down slightly from 2024′s $1,760,000. Total expenditures for FY 2025 are budgeted at $527,044, also down from FY 2024′s $642,427. The beginning fund budget for FY 2025 is $2,227,008 with an ending fund balance of $1,366,982.

The proposed tax rate per $1,000 taxable valuation is set at 12.96690.

In the proposed tax levy hearing that was published in the March 14 paper, the reasons for tax increase if proposed exceeded current was listed as, “proposed tax levy is less in FY 2025 then in FY 2024.”

More information

Copies of the schools’ proposed budgets can be found in the April 11 Osceola Sentinel-Tribune, and at each school upon request. Both hearings are open to the public, who can voice their support for or opposition against the proposed budgets.