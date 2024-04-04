Clarke girls at DeWitt Invitational

Clarke hosted their annual Dewitt Invitational on March 28, with girls track teams from the area coming to compete.

The girls 4x200m relay and 4x100m shuttle hurdle both took first in their events, with times of 1:55.24 and 1:11.22 respectively; the 4x200 team was run by Kya Thornton, Ali Henry, Josie Moore and Victoria Rosales, and the 4x100m shuttle team was comprised of Ali Henry, Finley Cooper, Moore and Tory Henry.

Individually, Ali Henry took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.02, followed by Tory Henry in second with a time of 17.07. Thornton took third in the 100m with a 13.49 time stamp, and in the 3000m, Claire Jacobsen took third with 13:01.34.

Results

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 13.49

10. Victoria Rosales - 14.25

100m hurdles

1. Ali Henry - 17.02

2. Tory Henry - 17.07

200m

5. Thornton - 28.30

8. Rosales - 29.36

400m

12. Kadence Henry - 1:18.42

13. Maddie Youngs - 1:19.77

400m hurdles

8. Reagan Fry - 1:23.39

9. Youngs - 1:34.76

1500m

6. Claire Jacobsen - 6:05.99

3000m

3. Jacobsen - 13:01.34

Discus

14. Maddie Sweeney - 60-10

15. Ashlyn Crawford - 60-08

17. Abbie Schlichte - x59-02

High jump

8. Rosales - 4-02.00

Long jump

13. Fry - 13-04.75

15. Youngs - 12-07.00

16. Piper Hertz - 12-01.25

Shot put

10. Crawford -

12. Sweeney -

17. Schlichte -

800 sprint medley

8. 2:11.06 (Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Hertz, Fry)

4x100m relay

6. 56.76 (Cooper, A. Henry, T. Henry, Thornton)

4x200m relay

1. 1:55.24 (K. Thornton, A. Henry, Moore, Rosales)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:11.22 (A. Henry, Cooper, Moore, T. Henry)

4x400m relay

7. 5:07.14 (K. Henry, Hertz, Gabby Fry, Maizy Hill)

4x800m relay

6. 12:52.44 (Lauren Mumaw, Hill, G. Fry, Jacobsen)

Distance medley

8. 5:46.94 (Aretzy Herrera, Mumaw, Hill, G. Fry)