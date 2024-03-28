Six file papers for county seats

Six hopefuls have filed for four county seats up for re-election this fall.

Clarke County Auditor

Jessica Graves is seeking election Republican ticket.

Incumbent auditor Janice White is not running for another term.

Clarke County Sheriff

Incumbent Rob Kovacevich is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket.

George Barber III is also running on the Republican ticket.

Clarke County Supervisor (District 1)

Incumbent Dean Robins is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket.

Clarke County Supervisor (District 3)

Incumbent Austin Taylor is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket.

Brian Kent Sorensen is also running on the Republican ticket.

Candidate petition forms were due Friday at the Clarke County Courthouse. The primary election is Tuesday, June 4.