Fry not seeking re-election

On Monday, March 18, Iowa House Representative Joel Fry (R-Osceola) announced he will not seek another term in the Iowa House of Representatives. Fry has served in the Iowa House since 2010.

“It has been an honor to serve my district and the state of Iowa,” Fry said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with good people on good policy for our state. I will look back on my time in the Statehouse fondly, but I am ready for the next chapter.”

Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) expressed his thanks for Fry’s service in the House.

“Joel has been a key member in the Iowa House,” Grassley said. “He has been instrumental in our efforts to expand Iowans’ access to health care, child care, and mental health care. Our next Health and Human Resources budget subcommittee chair will have big shoes to fill.”

With the announcement of his retirement, Fry endorsed Sam Wengryn (R-Pleasanton) to be the next representative of House District 24.

A native of southern Iowa and graduate of Iowa State University, Wengryn serves on the Decatur County Board of Supervisors and as the chairman of the Republican Party of Decatur County. Wengryn announced his candidacy for the Iowa House today.

“I am thrilled to throw my support behind Sam Wengryn for the Iowa House,” Fry said. “I believe he’ll be a representative who really listens to his constituents and works hard to pass good policy for the state of Iowa.”

House District 24 contains all of Decatur, Lucas, and Wayne counties and portions of Clarke and Appanoose counties.

In addition to Wengryn, Brenda Brammer-Smith (R-Woodburn) and Sonya Hicks (D-Osceola) have filed to run in House District 24.

Other state and federal candidates

Incumbent Amy Sinclair (R-Allerton) is seeking re-election for state Senate District 12. Nicole Loew (D-Chariton) is also running for Senate District 12.

District 23 incumbent Ray “Bubba” Sorensen (R-Greenfield) is seeking re-election. Sorensen’s district covers parts of eastern Clarke County. Karen Varley (D-Stuart) has filed paper for the same seat.

Zach Nunn (R-Bondurant) is seeking re-election as United States Representative. He has two Democratic contenders - Lanon Baccam and Melissa Vine, both of Des Moines.

June 4 is the date for the primary election.