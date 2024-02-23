In the Know with Osceola Chamber-Main Street

Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS) welcomed two new board members at the beginning of the year: Shannon Harris and Becca Kedley. Here is a little about the twos:

Shannon Harris

Originally from:

Lamoni

Position at Clarke County Hospital:

I have been the Communications Manager at Clarke County Hospital for a year and a half. In a nutshell, I oversee marketing, internal communications and public relations. My job is to promote, publicize, inform, and create awareness of hospital programs, services, and initiatives and promote general health and wellness to individuals and families in our service area.

What made you want to join the OCMS board?

I have always been very impressed with Osceola Chamber Main Street! Throughout my time at CCH, I’ve been involved with various chamber activities and events and have always been so impressed with their work to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in this community. I’ve also always had a passion for community development through collaboration with individuals and organizations to develop services and programs that make southern Iowa a great place to live, work and play.

What do you most look forward to about being on the board?

Of course I look forward to being involved with a great group of people who make great things happen here in Osceola, but I am also very interested in learning how this group works behind the scenes. I’ve never been on a chamber board before and I am looking forward to learning how they operate.

Are you involved in other community boards/organizations/activities?

I am involved with the Clarke County Homelessness Prevention Coalition and have worked closely with the Clarke County Prevent Child Abuse Council in the past.

In Lamoni, I am currently on the Funshine Board, and have served on the Lamoni School’s Alumni Board, Decatur County Prevent Child Abuse Council and the Dekko Grant Review Committee.

Favorite OCMS event:

I LOVE the Latino Festival. Coming together as a community to celebrate Latino culture, traditions, dance, food and music is so important – and so fun.

Fun self-fact:

I enjoy storm spotting and other interesting phenomenons.

Becca Kedley

Originally from:

I grew up in West Des Moines, but am proud to call Osceola my home for the past 12 years.

Position at Clarke Community Schools:

My role is to bridge the gap between the school district and the community. I have the privilege of collaborating with community members and businesses and sharing the great things happening in our schools with our community.

I have had the honor of being at Clarke for 12 years and have held multiple roles throughout the district.

What made you want to join the OCMS board?

I am honored to be considered and selected for a board position with OCMS. My family and I work hard to make Osceola a better place for all. I believe Osceola Chamber Main Street is a wonderful organization that dedicates its work to incredible experiences for the citizens of southern Iowa. I have volunteered with OCMS in the past and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.

What do you most look forward to about being on the board?

OCMS works diligently to make Osceola a welcoming place to work and play. By hosting a multitude of events and welcoming new businesses, families are making lasting memories in our community. I look forward to being a part of the process and working to continue to make Osceola the pinnacle of southern Iowa.

Are you involved in other community boards/organizations/activities?

I am the program coordinator for TeamMates of Clarke Community School District, a new mentoring program for 3rd through 12th grade students at Clarke Community Schools. I also serve on the American State Bank Community Advisory Board. I also enjoy being involved and volunteering in the youth programming throughout the community.

Favorite OCMS event:

My favorite OCMS event is the 4th of July Festivities. It has become the pillar event of our community and is the largest 4th of July festival in South Central Iowa. Families from all over the state come to our great community to make lasting memories and have fun!

Fun self-fact:

I am a world traveler and it is a life goal to visit all seven continents. I have been to four so far!