Clarke wrestling road to state ends at Glenwood

Clarke boys wrestling finished their season at Glenwood on Saturday at the Class 2A bid for state. Two wrestlers - Alex Shinn (138) and Cole Binning (215) placed third, but one spot shy of a trip to state.

Results

138

Alexander Shinn (26-18) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Shinn received a bye Semifinal - Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) 35-12 won by fall over Shinn (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Semi - Shinn won by fall over Rigg Neal (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 2-24 (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match - Shinn won by decision over Jack Stanerson (Audubon) 18-18 (Dec 9-6)

2nd Place Match - Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) 35-12 won by no contest over Shinn (NC)

144

Uriah Fry (32-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Fry won by fall over Thomas Hogue (Audubon) 10-9 (Fall 0:20)

Semifinal - Jackson Kinnetz (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 32-7 won by fall over Fry (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Semi - Joshua LeRette (Red Oak) 25-17 won by fall over Fry (Fall 2:50)

150

Conner Williams (22-25) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Williams received a bye

Quarterfinal - Brody McKinley (Harlan Community) 19-4 won by fall over Williams (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Williams won by major decision over Kevin Nuno (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 8-19 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi - Jaxon Terry (Red Oak) 12-11 won by decision over Williams (Dec 10-3)

157

Lincoln Hill (5-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hill received a bye

Quarterfinal - Owen Klocke (Carroll) 39-7 won by fall over Hill (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Perdue (Red Oak) 8-20 won by fall over Hill (Fall 1:52)

175

Easton Brokaw (0-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brokaw received a bye

Quarterfinal - Kieran Polking (Carroll) 25-16 won by fall over Brokaw (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Nile Lundvall (Glenwood) 19-9 won by fall over Brokaw (Fall 1:11)

190

John Sanga (10-28) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Sanga 10-28 received a bye

Quarterfinal - Quinten Polking (Carroll) 35-9 won by fall over Sanga (Fall 0:09)

Cons. Round 1 - Josten Kilworth (Audubon) 13-26 won by fall over Sanga (Fall 0:29)

215

Cole Binning (39-8) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Binning won by fall over Austin Spray (Harlan Community) 10-12 (Fall 0:39)

Semifinal - Karson Downey (Clarinda) 38-4 won by decision over Binning (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semi - Binning won by fall over Gavin Holt (Carroll) 20-22 (Fall 0:30)

3rd Place Match - Binning won by fall over Ethan Erickson (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 25-9 (Fall 1:49)

2nd Place Match - Mason Koehler (Glenwood) 40-6 won by major decision over Binning (MD 12-3)