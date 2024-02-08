Osceola Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

The Osceola Walmart was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported. The evacuation occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on with law enforcement on the scene to search the store, finding nothing inside, and later stating the bomb threat had been a multi-location hoax.

A Facebook post made by the Osceola Police Department read in part,

“This afternoon Osceola officers responded to our local Wal-Mart for a bomb threat. The store was evacuated and searched. Nothing dangerous was located and the store was reopened for business.”

The post stated further investigation found that the call made to Walmart was found to be one of several made across Iowa and many other states.

The Osceola police are working with state and federal agencies to help identify those who are responsible for the threat.